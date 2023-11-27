Ras Nene in a video, met Beast Of No Nation star Strika and gave the young man a lengthy piece of advice

Strika has fallen off since featuring in the Hollywood film, battling substance abuse and other problems

Ras Nene told Strika that he was willing to help him and work with him, but he has to put in effort to get his life back on track

Renowned Ghanaian actor Ras Nene took a step toward helping Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, better known as Strika, the young talent who rose to fame in the acclaimed Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation.

Since his breakout role in the film alongside Idris Elba and Abraham Attah, Strika's life has taken a difficult turn, marked by struggles with substance abuse and other personal challenges. In the video, Ras Nene could be seen offering Strika a lengthy piece of advice, expressing concern for the young actor's well-being.

Ras Nene did not hold back while addressing Strika's current situation. With empathy, he acknowledged the challenges Strika has faced since his notable role in the film and emphasised the importance of taking proactive steps to overcome them.

During the conversation, Ras Nene made an offer to assist Strika in getting his life back on track. He expressed his willingness to work with the young actor but stressed the importance of Strika's personal effort and commitment to making positive changes.

Ghanaians show Strika support

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Youndi said:

Them for shot another movie with the title(Strika rise's)to take revenge

spunkyyeboah commented:

striker is a stardom as he meet the boss of bosses his fam is near

Maimuna charity foundation wrote:

striker will raise again innshaaAllah

Strika shares plans

In another story, Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame, in a video, looked fresh and neat in a new haircut and fresh clothes and shared plans to get his life on track.

The young man was recently spotted looking unkempt and dejected, sparking worry among many Ghanaians.

Actor Gun Shot linked up with the young man and offered him help.

