Strika has revealed how much he made from Beast Of No Nation in 2015, stating that he was paid GH¢30k for his role

According to the young man, his handlers gave him GH¢20k from the total amount but mentioned that the money was finished

Strika has fallen from grace since rising to stardom, he has been reported to have taken to substance abuse

Young Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, better known as Strika, has opened up about the financial challenges he faced after his role in the 2015 Hollywood film Beast of No Nation.

Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame Photo Source: evng.suronyame, IMDB

Source: TikTok

Strika disclosed that despite earning GH¢30,000 for his part in the acclaimed movie, a significant portion of his earnings slipped through his fingers.

The actor, who captured hearts with his performance in the film, disclosed that his handlers handed him GH¢20,000 from his hard-earned paycheck. Strika's struggles have become a hot topic among Ghanaians on social media in recent days after multiple videos of him surfaced.

The once-promising talent has fallen on hard times, leaving many people disheartened by his downfall.

Ghanaians, who once celebrated Strika's success on the international stage, now express concern and empathy for the young actor. Many have suggested that a collaborative effort must be made to help him.

Strika sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Estimate said:

He didn’t have good people to help him manage the 30k at that time he could have done something with it so sad

ARABIANKESH wrote:

Den he be his own problem coz 30,000 can even take u America dat time

pray for life said:

but by then ghc30000 is not a small money oo

Akua Tima commented:

30,000 that time eei. Then he wasn’t serious

Strika explains why he did not make it

In another story, Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame has explained why fellow actor and co-star Abraham Attah made it and he did not.

The actor explained that after he gained stardom, he did not have reliable handlers, adding that his parents were also not alive.

He mentioned that Abraham's parents were around and supportive, hence the reason he was able to do well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh