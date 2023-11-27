Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame, in a video, looked fresh and neat in a new haircut and fresh clothes and shared plans to get his life on track

The young man was recently spotted looking unkempt and dejected, sparking worry among many Ghanaians

Actor Gun Shot linked up with the young man and offered him help

Strika, the former child star from the acclaimed film Beast Of No Nation, shared his determination to turn his life around in a video.

The young actor, who recently raised concerns among Ghanaians due to his unkempt appearance, has taken a positive step forward, thanks to the support of fellow actor Gun Shot.

In a video that surfaced online, Strika appeared presentable with a fresh haircut and stylish attire, showing a desire to break free from the challenges that had cast a shadow over his life. Gun Shot, concerned about Strika's well-being, reached out to offer a helping hand.

Gun Shot and Strika discussed plans for the young actor's future in the video. Strika expressed a keen interest in acquiring practical skills, specifically mentioning a desire to learn the craft of making sliding doors. Gun Shot pledged his support and offered financial assistance to facilitate Strika's dream.

Strika sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Gameiro_24 said:

GyeNyame can bring you down @GyeNyame may God bless you more

Richbaron1 commented:

Taking him to Aka crew will be more beneficial bro…. He got the talent already bro… we believed in you Gunshot … u can Do it bro….

Okoffo Pomaah reacted:

you're very wise person bro not like the orders putting the blame on Abraham Atta u did the right thing

Strika shares how much he received from Beast Of No Nation

In another story, Strika revealed how much he made from Beast Of No Nation in 2015, stating that he was paid GH¢30k for his role.

According to the young man, his handlers gave him GH¢20k, but he squandered the money.

Strika has fallen from grace since rising to stardom, as he has been reported to have taken to substance abuse.

