Nadia Buari: Actress Celebrates 39th Birthday In Style, Drops Beautiful Photos
- Nadia Buari has turned 39 years old on Sunday, November 21, 2021
- The award-winning actress celebrated her birthday with new lovely photos
- The photos showed Nadia stepping out in style in white dress
Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared new lovely photos as she celebrated her birthday on November 21.
Nadia was born in 1982 and thus turned 39 years old on Sunday. She released stunning photos in celebration.
The photos shared on the actress' Instagram page had her rocking a white outfit and a pair of shiny-looking heels.
Getting out of a car, Nadia matched her looks with a pair of black and white sunglasses and a Christion Dior handbag.
In her caption to the photos, Nadia was full of gratitude to God for her new age. She said:
"Heavenly Father, Thank You for the blessings that You bestow upon me daily. I am thankful for every breath I take, for I am perfectly aware that every time I take a breath, someone somewhere loses it. I live each day with the joy of a blessed moment. All glory to You for allowing me, live out Your amazing plan for my life. I treasure You. Happy birthday To Me," she said.
