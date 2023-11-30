Nigerian chef Hilda Baci is back in Ghana after coming under backlash from Ghanaians over her views on Ghana jollof

Hilda Baci triggered Ghanaians when she said in a podcast that Ghanaian jollof did not have flavour

But after tasting jollof in Becca's house, the record-making chef's verdict on Ghanaian jollof has changed

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has made a U-turn on her verdict that Ghanaian jollof is not nice.

In a recent podcast, Hilda Baci stirred controversy by asserting that Ghanaian jollof lacked the taste found in its Nigerian counterpart.

With the longstanding banter between Ghana and Nigeria over which country's jollof is supreme, Ghanaians did not take her claim kindly. Many took to social media to lash out at her.

Hilda Baci changes verdict on Ghana jollof

After the massive backlash, the former Guinness World Record holder has returned to Ghana to have another taste of the jollof.

This time, the verdict of Baci who was hanging out with Becca about Ghana jollof has changed from worse to a very favourable one.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page, @FameBugs, she was full of smiles after eating and was heard saying:

"It's nice. I like the one I just ate "

Mixed reactions to Hilda Baci's U-turn on Ghana jollof

Just like her earlier assertions, the latest video of Hilda Baci in Ghana has sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

elikem_the_gossip said:

She go talk truth

lovelymiss_addison said:

Why y'all still entertaining her, mtchew

kadibeautycraft said:

Ghanaians no joke at all with her .I just feel there was an oversight that all nothing too serious .

maame_aquosua_nhyiraba said:

You explain Taya the insult has over her

jen.uba said:

Lmao!!! You ppl be bashing her as if your love for her will take her to places She can do without y’all and she spoke her mind!!!

Hilda Baci speaks about Ghanaian men

Meanwhile, Hilda Baci, in the same podcast discussion, claimed that Ghanaian women love Nigerian men more than Ghanaian men.

She said if twenty Ghanaian ladies were to be selected at random and asked to choose between Ghanaian and Nigerian men, they would choose the latter.

Her claim did not sit well with many Ghanaians, who stated that Hilda's assertion was far from the truth.

