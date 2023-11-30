Multi-talented Ghanaian singer Becca has generated a buzz around her personality and glowing complexion

She published a video in which she can be seen feeling herself while flexing her now-fairer skin

The footage of the singer, who used to be dark-skinned, has erupted discussions about whether or not she's bleached her body

Singer Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known in entertainment circles in Ghana as Becca, has stirred a buzz over her new complexion.

In a video, the African Woman hit musician exits Pulse Fitness Ghana, where she struts her stuff and shows off her glowing skin.

Becca sparks reactions over her new look in video. Photo credit: beccafrica.

Source: Instagram

The 22-second footage showed the singer donning fitness wear that firmly grabbed her hips. She delivered multiple poses for the camera while brightening with smiles.

The singer first posted the clip on her thrilling Instagram account with her 3 million followers.

"The way you make people feel is your reputation." Loving my process! All gym fits are from @symmetrygears gym @pulsefitnessghana motivation @drtobisannidaniel," she posted with the clip on Instagram.

Becca, alleged to have bleached her skin, claimed her now-fairer tone in the clip resulted from a filter. "Oh! The filter is free on Snapchat, lol!"

Watch the video below:

How folks reacted to the video on X

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here.

@_mrahenkorah gushed:

Becca enlightened her skin.

@Founda indicated:

Everyday Firestick dey disturb we plus enlightenment now see what Becca go do ein body. Smh.

@ApkJnr reacted:

You're my African queen turn "whitefrican Queen". As3m wei wo Becca no s3n.

@ThoughtPillow said:

All I can say is wow because “Wo Becca no s3n”?

@withAlvin asked:

Becca used to be Ghana Waakye o, black and so beautiful. Now di3 she turn Nigerian Jollof. How?

Becca delivers valedictorian speech at UPSA graduation

Still on the singer, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Becca shed tears while delivering her valedictory address at the commencement ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Before starting her speech, she got emotional, which brought the crowd cheering her on as she gathered herself to speak.

She hinted that she shed tears because she couldn't help but cry on such a big day when she had achieved a significant milestone for the books.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh