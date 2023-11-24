Hilda Baci, in a podcast discussion, claimed that Ghanaian women love Nigerian men more than Ghanaian men

She said if twenty Ghanaian ladies were to be selected at random and asked to choose between Ghanaian and Nigerian men, they would choose the latter

Her claim did not sit well with many Ghanaians, who have stated that Hilda's assertion was far from the truth

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has stirred controversy by asserting that Ghanaian women have a stronger affinity for Nigerian men than their Ghanaian counterparts.

According to Hilda Baci, if twenty Ghanaian ladies were randomly selected and tasked with choosing between Ghanaian and Nigerian men, the majority would opt for the latter.

This bold claim has not been well-received by many Ghanaians, who argue that Baci's assertion lacks credibility and is far from the truth.

Baci's statement has ignited a heated debate on social media, with Ghanaians expressing their disagreement and challenging the basis of her generalization.

Some people pointed out certain characteristics Nigerian men have that would put off the average Ghanaian girl. Others also stated that a Ghanaian woman would go after a Nigerian strictly because of money.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Abena_dalley commented:

What she's saying is true because Nigerian men spend, Ghanaian men are stingy

whoisRILEYYYY said:

ain’t ever seen a Ghanaian girl that wanted a Nigerian man bruuvvv

Moondust_777 commented:

This is the first time I’ve heard this, bcos I know for a fact Nigerian men come to Ghana to find beautiful women, literally last Saturday there was one, so why not Nigerian women

Dennis55193337 reacted:

Nigerian men in Ghana are fixing phones masa.. Go to Circle and see

Kobi_Stereo said:

Ghana man knack am free then served her breakfast. She seems pained, she needs to heal.

Hilda Baci trashes Ghanaian jollof

In another story, Hilda Baci sparked debate on social media and agitated many Ghanaians after she claimed jollof from Ghana lacked flavour.

During an interview on the UK-based podcast 90sBabyShow, the former Guinness World Record holder said she has tasted jollof from Ghana, but it is not up to par.

She spoke highly of the jollof from her home country, Nigeria, as she said it was better than that from Ghana.

