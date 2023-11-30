A Nigerian man, in a video, tasted Ghanaian jollof; mesmerised by the taste, he asked Hilda Baci to apologize to Ghanaians for her comments on the food

Hilda Baci earlier caused a frenzy when she said in a podcast that Ghanaian jollof did not have flavour

The Nigerian man shared how impressed he was with Ghanaian jollof and confessed that it tasted very good

A Nigerian man took to TikTok to publicly praise Ghanaian jollof rice, urging Nigerian chef Hilda Baci to retract her previous comments dismissing its flavour.

The dispute started when Hilda Baci stirred controversy on a podcast by asserting that Ghanaian jollof lacked the taste found in its Nigerian counterpart.

In the TikTok video, the Nigerian gentleman sampled Ghanaian jollof for the first time and was left in awe. He could not contain his amazement at the taste of the food.

The man was not pleased about the viral comments made by Hilda Baci, emphasising how her remarks were unfounded.

Many Ghanaians were happy that a Nigerian had attested to the fact that Ghanaian jollof tasted good and praised him for his honesty. In the comments section, many people were still not pleased with Hilda Baci.

Ghanaians react to Nigerian man's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sinbad commented:

We have different types of Jollof in Ghana we have school jollof wedding jollof, party jollof, restaurant jollof, and we have funeral jollof

AJ-SOSU wrote:

My 13yrs old brother said Hilda's jollof looks like lightsoup mixed with rice

Marval said:

Am Nigerian Ghanaian foods are the best trust me , Less maggi & very healthy

Hilda Baci speaks about Ghanaian men

In another story, Hilda Baci, in a podcast discussion, claimed that Ghanaian women love Nigerian men more than Ghanaian men.

She said if twenty Ghanaian ladies were to be selected at random and asked to choose between Ghanaian and Nigerian men, they would choose the latter.

Her claim did not sit well with many Ghanaians, who have stated that Hilda's assertion was far from the truth.

