Singer Sista Afia has weighed in on the Ghana-Nigeria Jollof debate after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci claimed Ghana's version lacked flavour

The singer questioned whether the former Guinness World Record holder for marathon cooking was genuine about her claims

Sista Afia's heartfelt post in which she aired her displeasure and questioned Hilda Baci's taste buds drew comments

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia, born Francisca Gawugah, has waded into the Ghana-Nigeria Jollof debate after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci sparked controversy about the best version.

It comes after Hilda Baci claimed that, having tasted Ghanaian Jollof, it lacked the flavour and quality of Nigerian Jollof.

Sista Afia descends on Hilda Baci over chef's claim Ghana Jollof lacks flavour. Photo credit: sista.afia/hildabaci/@EvianaGh (X).

Source: Instagram

The singer asked if the former Guinness World Record holder for marathon cooking was serious about her remarks.

"Girl, I love and admire your work from afar, but Ghana Jollof has no flavour. Are you serious? Cmon now, who cooked it for u?" Sista Afia posted on X (Twitter) on Friday, November 24.

Aside from the singer, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to vent their spleen over Hilda Baci's comments about Ghana Jollof.

See Sista Afia's post below:

How fans reacted to the singer's post

Many agreed with Sista Afia's message to Hilda Baci. YEN.com.gh compiled some below:

@GhKwabenah indicated:

Queen invite her mk she come over.

@Dreamchaser1017 commented:

She went to the kiddie's Dema party bi ntia.

@ariziedennis1 indicated:

The person who represented Ghana on our behalf to cook for her don show us down, @sista_afia.

Source: YEN.com.gh