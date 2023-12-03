Actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown and DWP Academy's Afronita have set pulses racing with their choreography

The duo captured moments where they delivered flawless movements in synchronised motions

Fans poured out their joy when they populated the comments section under the video on the Instagram account of TV3 Ghana

Ghanaian actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown and dancer Afronita sent the internet into overdrive over the one-day Farmers' Day holiday with their stunning dance moves.

The duo jammed to Balance It by Ghanaian multi-genre artiste D Jay, known in real life as Dennis Johnson.

The Onua TV presenter and the DWP performer's dance moves synced completely with the song, demonstrating their talents and versatility to their audience.

Nana Ama McBrown and Afronita's choreography showed how flawless the pair can dance.

Fans populated the Instagram account of TV3 Ghana, where the video of the two entertainers has been viewed many times.

Watch the video below:

See how people reacted to the video of McBrown and Afronita

Okye.re80 indicated:

The joy when you finally meet your favourite celebrity.

Stellathe_star77 gushed:

In Ghana, it's Nana oooooo nana, she's not just supportive but she's lovely too.

Kazmine posted:

Aww, my favourite people.

YaaAnane commented:

I love these two wow.

