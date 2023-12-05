McBrown, Ras Nene, Bawumia, Mahama Win At 2023 Ghana Blogger Awards
- Actress Nana Ama McBrown and Dr Likee were among winners at the 2023 Ghana Bloggers Awards
- Former President Mahama and Vice President Dr Bawumia were also given honorary awards
- YEN.com.gh brings a full list of winners of the Ghana Bloggers Awards
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
The 2023 Ghana Bloggers Awards have been held to honour and celebrate prominent people in a variety of fields, such as mainstream bloggers, celebrities on radio and television, actors, and musicians.
TV personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown won the much-coveted TV Personality of the Year title.
McBrown was joined by her Kumawood actor Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr. Likee as one of the winners. He secured the Best Actor award.
Expressing their gratitude for the recognition, both McBrown and Dr. Likee were appreciative upon receiving their plaques. Dr. Likee attributed his success to the unwavering support of his fans, particularly those in the Zongos, who have consistently backed his work.
Other winners included renowned musician Stonebwoy who was honoured as the Artiste of the Year.
Vice President Bawumia and former John Mahama were acknowledged for their digital leadership's positive impact on the blogging sector, adding a political touch to the awards ceremony.
Watch the video below:
Below is the full list of winners
1. Radio Sports host of the year
Saddick Adams
2. TV Sports host of the year
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.
3. Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
4. Sports Blogger of the Year
Owuraku Ampofo
5. Radio Political show host of the Year
Philip Osei Bonsu (OB)
6. Political & social Blogger of the Year
Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)
7. Art & tourism Blogger of the year
Ameyaw Debrah
8. Website /Blog of the year
Ghanaweb.Com
9. Outstanding Ghanaian Blogging Luminary of the Year
Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah/ Attractive Mustapha
10. Outstanding Social Impact Blogger of the Year
Kobby Kyei
11. TV Personality of the Year
Nana Ama McBrown
12. Radio Entertainment host of the year
Andy Dosty
13. TV entertainment host
Sammy Flex
14. Actor of the year
Ras Nene /Dr. Likee
15. Art & tourism blogger of the year
Kwame Dadzie
16. Radio Personality of the year
Abeiku Santana
17. Honorary -Bloggers Excellence
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
John Dramani Mahama
Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adis)
Kwasi Agyemang (CEO of Ghana tourism Authority )
Halifax Ansah-Addo (Journalist )
Anne-Sophie Avé
Dr Likee drops skit with Strika as hero, fans hail boy's skills
Meanwhile, Kumawood actor Dr Likee's first project with young actor Strika, after promising to help him, is ready.
Dr Likee shared a trailer of their project, which has the Beast Of No Nation star as the main hero
The trailer got many impressed by Likee's show of support and Strika's impressive performance while acting
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh