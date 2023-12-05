Actress Nana Ama McBrown and Dr Likee were among winners at the 2023 Ghana Bloggers Awards

Former President Mahama and Vice President Dr Bawumia were also given honorary awards

The 2023 Ghana Bloggers Awards have been held to honour and celebrate prominent people in a variety of fields, such as mainstream bloggers, celebrities on radio and television, actors, and musicians.

TV personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown won the much-coveted TV Personality of the Year title.

Dr Likee and Nana Ama Mcbrown were among the winners at the Ghana Bloggers Awards Photo source: Ghana Bloggers Awards

McBrown was joined by her Kumawood actor Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr. Likee as one of the winners. He secured the Best Actor award.

Expressing their gratitude for the recognition, both McBrown and Dr. Likee were appreciative upon receiving their plaques. Dr. Likee attributed his success to the unwavering support of his fans, particularly those in the Zongos, who have consistently backed his work.

Other winners included renowned musician Stonebwoy who was honoured as the Artiste of the Year.

Vice President Bawumia and former John Mahama were acknowledged for their digital leadership's positive impact on the blogging sector, adding a political touch to the awards ceremony.

Below is the full list of winners

1. Radio Sports host of the year

Saddick Adams

2. TV Sports host of the year

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

3. Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

4. Sports Blogger of the Year

Owuraku Ampofo

5. Radio Political show host of the Year

Philip Osei Bonsu (OB)

6. Political & social Blogger of the Year

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

7. Art & tourism Blogger of the year

Ameyaw Debrah

8. Website /Blog of the year

Ghanaweb.Com

9. Outstanding Ghanaian Blogging Luminary of the Year

Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah/ Attractive Mustapha

10. Outstanding Social Impact Blogger of the Year

Kobby Kyei

11. TV Personality of the Year

Nana Ama McBrown

12. Radio Entertainment host of the year

Andy Dosty

13. TV entertainment host

Sammy Flex

14. Actor of the year

Ras Nene /Dr. Likee

15. Art & tourism blogger of the year

Kwame Dadzie

16. Radio Personality of the year

Abeiku Santana

17. Honorary -Bloggers Excellence

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

John Dramani Mahama

Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adis)

Kwasi Agyemang (CEO of Ghana tourism Authority )

Halifax Ansah-Addo (Journalist )

Anne-Sophie Avé

Source: YEN.com.gh