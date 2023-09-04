Talented comic actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, shared news of his latest feat in the entertainment industry

Dr Likee is scheduled to co-host a comedy talk show on the DSTV channel

Many congratulated the comic actor for crossing into the international screen market

Ghanaian comic actor Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, known in showbiz as Dr Likee or Ras Nene, has made Ghanaians proud with his new show on DSTV.

Ras Nene's new comedy talk show, Kasa No Yɛ More, is on the Akwaaba Magic channel on DSTV.

Many could not help but point out his exponential growth, from playing small parts in Kumawood movies to running a YouTube channel and hosting a show on an international platform.

According to Ras Nene, he was part of one of the deadliest gangs in his hometown, Tafo, in the Ashanti Region. He recounted how he accidentally joined the movie industry when he went on set to see a friend. There, the director saw him and gave him the role of a gangster to play.

After a brief stint in the traditional film setting, Dr. Likee joined YouTube, where his content quickly became famous.

He shared a snippet of the video on Instagram with the caption: "Work and Happiness Day 12 of Filming #KasaNoYeMore @agoaboagye ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Premieres on the 4th of September Dstv Ghana @akwaabamagic Channel 150 and GoTv Channel 102 Produced by Miss Deloris Frimpong Manso, AKA @delayghana

Peeps react to Dr. Likee's new show to be premiered on DSTV

The congratulations poured in for Dr. Likee as he goes international.

myhighestlyf commented:

Delay is visionary woman, thanks for this production.

beynahs_arena commented:

I trust Wofa Likee to deliver % it has been long overdue... Now the wait is over! The world is just a stage shine on Dr. Likeee aka Thomas Meworwo pieaww ✌️❤️

meekmilly04 commented:

Naaah, Dr.Likee will prosper more and more.

oburoni_obolobo commented:

Your wit and spirit will make this a huge success!

Ras Nene and Efia Odo shock fans with a massage scene, Efia wraps towel around naked body

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Dr Likee and Efia Odo's new working relationship on YouTube.

The duo released another skit featuring a day at the spa, which included a message scene from Kumawood actor Kyekyeku.

Efia Odo has officially transitioned into a Kumawood YouTube star under the guidance of Ras Nene.

Many people who watched the video commented on Efia Odo's acting skills. They applauded her for flawlessly matching the energy on screen.

