Meet David Dontoh: Everything you need to know about the Ghanaian actor

David Dontoh is a name you may have heard in Ghana's entertainment business. He is a legendary Ghanaian actor who has gained popularity due to his involvement in many films and television programmes. Despite his outstanding reputation, much information about him remains unknown. President Nana Akufo-Addo assigned him a substantial role in the Ghana National Film Authority.

Ghanaian actor David Dontoh in a traditional cap (L). The actor holding a microphone at an event. Photo: @kuulpeeps_, @BaseAfricaTV_Gh on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David Dontoh has had a significant impact on the evolution of television and theatre, particularly during Ghana's golden era of theatre in the 1980s and 1990s. He began performing in 1980—this was after he came across a newspaper advertisement in which the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) invited promising performers to apply for stage and screen acting training.

David Dontoh's profile summary

Full name David Kwame Dontoh Famous as David Dontoh Gender Male Date of birth 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Gyegyeano, Cape Coast, Ghana Current residence Cape Coast, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Elizabeth Victoria Ackon Green Marital status Married Wife Rebecca Dontoh Education Apam Senior High School, Brunel University London, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Profession Actor Net worth $900,000

Biography of David Dontoh

The Ghanaian actor David Dontoh was born in 1964 in Gyegyeano, a Cape Coast neighbourhood in Ghana's Central Region. His dad was a teacher, author, and agricultural officer specialising in vegetable gardening and animal husbandry.

His mom, Elizabeth Victoria Ackon Green (Efua Beduwa), worked as a fishmonger. David Dontoh's age is 59 years as of 2023.

Educational background

David Dontoh had his elementary education at Cape Coast, Winneba, and Abakrampa in Ghana's Central Region. He completed his secondary school at Apam Senior High School. He majored in Physics, English, and Poetry.

Between 1985 and 1988, David studied Drama and Theatre at the University of Ghana's School of Performing Arts, where he concentrated on playwriting and received a diploma.

He attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, from 2016 to 2020. Kwame enrolled at Brunel University London in September 2021.

Career

David is a renowned Ghanaian actor. He started his acting career in 1983 as Bob in the film Kukurantumi. He has later been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as The Dead (2010), Beasts of No Nation (2015) and Coming to Africa (2020).

David Dontoh's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb page, the Ghanaian actor has 44 acting credits and two upcoming credits. Some of David Dontoh's movies and TV shows include:

Year TV series/movies Roles 2023 Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana 2023 Snowfall Likem 2021 Us in Between 2021 Freedom and Justice 2020 Lagos to Oslo Professor Obiora 2020 Coming to Africa Monte 2019 Smoke Screen Uncle Debrah 2018 Slumber Party Murders 2017 Breached 2017 Beat Mr. Ntim 2016 If Tomorrow Never Comes 2016 Like Cotton Twines Father Baani 2015 The Cursed Ones Bar Tender 2015 Chronicles of Odumkrom: The Headmaster Mr. Brown 2015 Silent Moment Mr. Asare 2013 The Dead 2: India Chief (The Dead Trailer) 2012 Rain Chief Ekwe 2011 Ties that Bind Koo 2009 Warrior Queen 2006 No Time to Die Asante

Aside from acting, Dontoh is a poet, screenwriter, playwright (television and screenplay), dramatist, composer, graphic illustrator, songwriter, singer, sculptor, painter, and many others.

He has authored approximately 300 poems and numerous Fanti, Twi, and English songs. He is the chairman of the newly founded Ghana National Film Authority's board of directors.

What is David Dontoh's net worth?

The Ghanaian actor's net worth is alleged to be $900,000. He earns his income through his acting, poet, screenwriting, playwright, dramatist, composing, graphic illustration, songwriting, singing, sculpting, and painting career.

Who is David Dontoh's wife?

The renowned actor is married to Rebecca Dontoh. The couple has three kids, two of whom are named Ewurama and Jojo.

FAQs

Who is David Dontoh? He is a , poet, dramatist, scriptwriter, composer, playwright, songwriter, singer, sculptor, painter and graphic illustrator. When was David Dontoh born? He was born in 1964. He is 59 years old as of 2023. Where is David Dontoh from? He hails from Gyegyeano, Cape Coast, Ghana. Is David Dontoh married? He is married to Rebecca Dontoh. How many kids does David Dontoh have? He has three children, two of whom are named Ewurama and Jojo. What is David Dontoh's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $900,000 as of 2023.

David Dontoh is a renowned actor, poet, dramatist, scriptwriter, composer, playwright, songwriter, singer, sculptor, painter and graphic illustrator from Ghana. He is widely recognised for his roles in various movies and TV shows.

Yen.com.gh recently shared Grace Fan DeVito's biography. Grace Fan DeVito is an American celebrity kid, producer, and actor. She is well-known as the daughter of actor and director Danny DeVito.

Grace Fan DeVito began her career in movies immediately after graduating from university. Gracie's first feature film was the comedy My Girlfriend's Abroad, which she made in 2006. Keep reading for more of her details.

Source: YEN.com.gh