Wilfred Ndid, in a video, playfully fought his Ghanaian Leicester City teammate Fatawu Issahaku for not passing him the ball during a match

In the video, which was taken after the match, Ndidi spoke pidgin with Issahaku, querying him on why he did not pass to him

Ndidi shared the funny video on his TikTok page, and both Ghanaians and Nigerians in the comment section appreciated their friendship

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, in a viral video, engaged in a playful tussle with his Ghanaian teammate, Fatawu Issahaku, during their match against Plymouth on Saturday, December 9. The incident, which occurred on the field, showed the friendship between the two players.

Wilfred Ndidi fights Fatawu Issahaku for not passing him the ball Photo Source: ndidi25fc

Source: TikTok

After the match concluded, Ndidi took to his TikTok page to share the amusing interaction with his followers. In the video, the Nigerian midfielder playfully confronted Issahaku for not passing the ball to him during the game. The exchange between the teammates was done in pidgin, adding more humour to the situation.

The TikTok post went viral, attracting comments from both Ghanaians and Nigerians who appreciated the friendship displayed by the players.

The banter between Ndidi and Issahaku showed that there was a positive team spirit within the Leicester City camp.

Ndidi and Issahaku warm hearts

Naphtali said:

If ghana and Nigeria dey fight, no one should interfere oooooif not you go collect

Odibo big10 comments:

Snr man una don turn the team to pigin English school

Trusted said:

Africa is supposed to have one currency and then make Nigeria broken English as a general language for everyone. United Africa state

Football giants reacted:

Back story, issahaku, gave 2 assists, then gave the ball to Daka to assist Ndidi but senior man sey no it must come from his Ghana brother

Ndidi teases Issahaku

In another story, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a hilarious video, was spotted napping during a training session in the gym by teammate Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian superstar started taking a video of the Ghanaian and teased him that he came all the way from Africa to sleep in training.

The hilarious banter between the two teammates made many social media users laugh as they admired their bond.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh