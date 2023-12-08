Kwaku Manu has posted a new video of himself and his four children on Instagram having a quality time

In the video, the actor was spotted weeping as the children demonstrated their love towards him

Netizens were awed by the video of Kwaku Many and his children dropping their two cents

Ghanaian actor and content creator, Kwaku Manu popularly known as Bob Siga shared a new video of him and his children on Instagram.

In the video, the actor jokingly highlighted how unfairly his children have been treating him lately.

Netizens were amazed at the children's acting, especially the efforts of his younger daughter.

Kwaku Manu acts with his children Photo source: Instagram/KwakuManubob

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu shares fears of his old age with his kids

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 39-year-old actor jokingly sensitized his four children about the trend of families neglecting their old relatives in care homes or the streets.

The actor sought the opinion of his children who pledged their loyalty to the renowned Ghanaian actor.

Satisfied with the responses from his kids, Kwaku Manu who is a household name in the Ghallywood industry, drew them in for a hug and requested a treat.

Netizens react to Kwaku Manu's new video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on the acting skills of Kwaku Manu's children.

gbutterfly80 said:

Reverse psychology, at it best

ewuraa_posh remarked:

Ewurabena de3 hard gal o na why is d boy laughing

ewurabena_asantewaa_kemzy exclaimed:

We think about youuuuuuuuu. Daddy we think about youuuuuuuuuuuu

mc_yaa_yeboah exclaimed:

kwaku this is Emotional blackmail

jaylabru said:

Drama queen award goes to …

snr_lofty wrote:

The younger girl didnt know it was acting

lizzyaddai added:

Hahahaha Can’t Stop Laughing Kwaku will Kill me oooo, Stay Blessed For Me I Like you So Much

Kwaku Manu showcases his dance moves in front of his children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a heartwarming video of Kwaku Manu and his family on the dancefloor.

Fans fawned over the video as they reacted to the fun-filled moment and the beauty of the bond between the actor and his kids.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh