Nana Ama McBrown Mesmerised By Dr Likee And His Boys As They Perform On Her Show
Celebrities

by  Peter Ansah
  • Dr Like and his cronies of comedians never fail to thrill their audience with their appearances
  • On the latest episode of McBrown's Kitchen, the team of comedians serenaded Nana Ama McBrown's audience
  • Nana Ama McBrown impressed with their performance grabbed a microphone and joined the performance

Renowned actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown hosted Dr Likee and his team on the December 10, 2023, episode of McBrown's Kitchen.

Dr Likee came to the show with Kyekeku, Papa Kumasi, Shifo and 39 40, as they showcased their cooking skills.

As they prepared to cook their favourite meal on TV, the comedians engaged Nana Ama McBrown in some exhilarating musical performances.

Nana Ama McBrown
Dr Likee mesmerises Nana Ama McBrown with his performance Photo source: Instagram/McBrown'skitchen
Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown performs with Dr Likee and his team

Like most episodes of Onua Showtime, the intriguing Nana Ama McBrown pushes guests to bring out their fun side while they cook.

In multiple videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee and his team members exhibited their singing talent to Nana Ama McBrown.

Kyekyeku, who was recently spotted in France led a worship session with Dr Likee to the surprise of Nana Ama McBrown.

The actress later joined the team, performing some of Ghana's highlife classics from legends like Amakye Dede.

Netizens react as Dr Likee performs with Nana Ama McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they reviewed Dr Likee and Nana Ama McBrown's performance.

hall.comfort wrote:

This woman is too much God bless you

crisbellemends said:

What can’t you do? ❤️

gloriakoduah19 exclaimed:

I just can't stop laughing ,the fact that Nana Ama want them to stop but our man kyekyeku is still leading the choir

albyablord remarked:

Ay3 Critical. I was touched by their worship though.... Amen Amen

ornate17 quizzed:

Did I hear massbrown or maskbrown kitchen

Dr Likee sets up cronies with a huge deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted a video of Dr Likee recommending his cronies to a business official seeking to sign a deal with him.

The celebrated actor selflessly passed the deal meant for him to his cronies, helping them to broker the terms.

