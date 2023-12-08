Dr Likee has shown fans and netizens how committed and selfless he is towards his team of content creators

A video of Dr Likee referring a deal meant for him to his content-creating cronies has re-surfaced online

Scores of netizens are impressed by the comedian's gesture and praised him for his selflessness

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Dr Likee has warmed many hearts after a video of him exhibiting his selflessness popped up online.

In the video, Dr Likee was spotted with his cronies in the studios of Adom FM with Strongman and his team.

Dr Likee was approached by Goodfellow Dei Offei, the PRO of the National Lottery Authority who had a business proposal but feared the comedian was tied in a similar deal.

Dr Likee passes on huge feal to his cronies Photo Source: Instagram/Officialrasnene, Instagram/OfficialPapaKumasi

Dr Likee passes on business to his cronies

Born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, Dr Likee was unveiled as a brand ambassador for the digital lotto company, Mega Fortune.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the NLA PRO cited Dr Likee's new deal as a hindrance to the potential of his brand.

But a selfless Dr Likee, who recently became a DSTV show host, was seen referring the businessman to his cronies, Papa Kumasi and Shifo.

He instructed them to exchange contacts and call the businessman at a convenient time for more details to be discussed.

Scores of netizens were impressed with Dr.Likee as his selfless leadership came to bear. Many of his fans praised him for keeping him and the people around him afloat for all these years.

Netizens react to Dr Likee's gesture towards his cronies.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they praised Dr Likee for his selflessness.

@boi_bonzy:

Dr. Likee dey put e boys on waaa

@OK_Racheal exclaimed:

With how he didn’t think twice about it, I wouldn’t even be surprised if he had planned ahead. I love him so much❤️

@66Pounds6 remarked:

Spread Love everywhere you go Don’t let anyone come to you without leaving happier ❤️❤️Dr likes is that guy broo

