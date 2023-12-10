Strika in a new video has announced that he has not intention of returning to Accra

The young actor made the disclosure apparently as he and a protégé of Dr Likee went to the Kumasi City Mall

Many people who reacted to the video thanked Dr Likee and his team for taking good care of the young actor

Strika of Beasts Of No Nation fame has decided not to return to Ghana's capital Accra.

The young actor is currently in Kumasi shooting skits with Dr Likee and his team.

He made the disclosure in a video shared on YouTube apparently as he and Gun Shot, a protégé of Dr Likee went to the Kumasi City Mall.

Although he did not state his reason for not wanting to return to Accra, the young actor seemed to be having a good time judging from how he smiled and chanted some catch phrases to show his excitement for being at the mall.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 12000 views and 80 comments.

Ghanaians commend Dr Likee and his team

Netizens who thronged the comment section thanked Dr Likee and his team for making Strika feel at home.

@josephineowusu7007 indicated:

Gunshot May God Richly Bless You For What You Have Been Doing For Striker …Don’t Stop Doing That Shot

@a.o2682 commented:

Striker’s fit is on point God bless you OtuoPlease don’t allow him to go back to Accra Kuraa

@lilbee4700 added:

Thank you so much because every time I woke up and take my phone I expected to see you posting striker

@user-yu4wm4dy9f wrote:

You guys ara doing a great job keep it up brosses.

@user-rr4dk9sr9v indicated:

We are delighted you put smile on his face God bless you big man

Strika shoots skit with Dr Likee in Kumasi

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that was seen shooting his first skit alongside Ras Nene and his crew.

Excerpts of the skit suggested that Strika was embracing the opportunity given him to better his life.

Many hope the support from Ras Nene and the Ghanaian community will get him back on track.

