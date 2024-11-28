Global site navigation

Kojo Forex Calls Ghanaian Youth Lazy, Says They Lack Innovation, Sparks Debate
Kojo Forex Calls Ghanaian Youth Lazy, Says They Lack Innovation, Sparks Debate

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Kojo Forex has called Ghanaian youth lazy, saying that they lack innovation, a statement that has sparked significant chatter online
  • The successful forex trader made the claim in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and blamed this laziness on the incumbent government
  • In the comments of his post, many Ghanaian youth had mixed reactions towards the statement, with some admitting it was true while others disagreed

Successful forex trader Kojo Forex has stirred controversy online after calling Ghanaian youth lazy and lacking in innovation. He blamed the incumbent government for the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kojo Forex criticises Ghanaian youth on social media. Photo source: kojoforex
Source: Twitter

The post has sparked mixed reactions. Some young Ghanaians agreed, saying many in their generation need to take more initiative. They argued that a lack of ambition and over-reliance on government support was holding back progress.

Others strongly disagreed, pointing out the challenges youth face. They noted high unemployment rates, limited access to funding, and a lack of government support for small businesses. These critics argued that the problem lies in the country’s structure, not the mindset of its youth.

Others also highlighted the achievements of young Ghanaians in various fields. They mentioned entrepreneurs, tech innovators, and creatives who have succeeded despite the odds.

Kojo Forex's lazy youth claim sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MMILESMatheson said:

"Most Ghanaian youths are doing incredibly well. They are just not like some of you guys who are always on social media trying to prove who you are. @kwadwosheldon I respect him for one thing, he has employed people, which is very commendable."

Ghanabeans wrote:

"Eno be lie Chale, but I won't say most. But we the youth our mind be the same as the leaders we dey blame. Give an average Ghanaian youth a position and watch him do worse than Nana Addo."

nosaddays69 reacted:

"It’s not entirely true that most Ghanaian youth are lazy or lack innovation. The real issue is a lack of opportunities, support systems, and proper infrastructure to harness our potential. Many young Ghanaians excel when given the right resources and environment."

Kojo Forex customises Cybertruck

Kojo Forex is successful, and he does not hesitate to flaunt it in the face of his fellow Ghanaian youth.

YEN.com.gh reported that the forex trader shared photos of his Cybertruck on X (formerly Twitter) after repainting the vehicle to give it a fresh and crisp new look.

He stood beside the vehicle and captioned the photos, and beamed with excitement over the colour change.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

