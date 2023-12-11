Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win got many people laughing hard when they rocked Santa costumes and danced in a video at a Hisense branch

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown and her fellow Kumawood actor Lil Win were seen having a good time inside one of the branches of a technology company, Hisense Ghana.

Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win in Santa costumes. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

A video of Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win dressed as Santa in a funny video has surfaced on social media.

The two Ghanaian actors were spotted inside one of the branches of Hisense Ghana as they recorded a video commercial for the brand since they are its ambassadors.

In the video, it was Mrs McBrown Mensah's turn to record her scene when she switched roles and began to dance to Lil Win's new song that is currently making waves, Saworowa.

Ghanaians react to a video of Lil Win and Nana Ama McBrown dressed as Santa

Lil Win and Nana Ama McBrown dressed as Santa got many people laughing hard at their costumes.

Others also commended for being a supportive friend as she danced and sang to Lil Win's newly released song Saworowa in the video.

yaadarko said:

Very nice

feliciamensah672 said:

Beautiful and supportive woman but that part no it is too big for Nana you see the reaction twetwe no part

governor.john said:

Where's Akrobeto

piesie_nyansani_88 said:

Keep doing your best if they won’t appreciate you, we will.

Lil Win hails wife as she dances to his new song Saworowa

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, dancing and singing to Saworowa has melted many hearts on social media.

The mother of three was dressed elegantly as she wore a black pair of trousers and a multicoloured t-shirt, as she gave fire moves.

Many people gushed over her beauty, while others applauded her for being a supportive wife.

