Ghanaian rapper and singer, Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene have been spotted in South Africa

It's reported that the duo are in the country to shoot a music video for an upcoming collaboration

Netizens reacted as they saw the two Ghanaian superstars in South Africa preparing for their upcoming project

Ghanaian musicians, Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene have been spotted in South Africa together.

Lyrical Joe who went ahead of Kuami Eugene welcomed the singer at the South African airport.

A video of the artistes catching up in South Africa was shared online, exciting scores of their fans in Ghana.

Lyrical Joe set to shoot music video with Kuami Eugene

Reports indicate that Ghanaian singer, joined Lyrical Joe in South Africa for a video shoot.

This claim was made by the nightlife blog BlacVolta and reiterated by 3 Music's online platforms as they shared the video of Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene at the airport.

It's unclear when the collaboration between Kuami Eugene and Lyrical Joe will be released.

But both artistes have been firing on all cylinders this year, releasing an album each in the second and third quarters of 2023.

Lyrical Joe released his 15-track "Photo album" in March while Kuami Eugene's critically acclaimed Love and Chaos, which is his first album since joining EMPIRE continues to excite his fans worldwide.

Netizens drool over Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene's stint in South Africa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens weighed in on Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene's video at the airport.

@rhapsody_elorm exclaimed:

Best Two artist from Afric. Beast + Rockstar Ghana boys

@Georgekissiedu3 remarked:

Ok right the battle begins LJ and Nasty c freestyle let’s gooo

@morrison_1000 wrote:

Lyrical Joe and Kuami Been working hard on the low this year,no noice, just natural hype and talent

@MosesSheini said:

BEAST & ROCKSTAR

Lyrical Joe debuts on Tim Westwood TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Lyrical Joe's fiery freestyle for the popular rap platform, Tim Westwood TV

The Best Rapper of the Year at this year's VGMAs shared a snippet of the video online, triggering Ghanaian rap fans to assess his performance.

