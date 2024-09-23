Milana May, a renowned American-Siberian musical artist and eco-advocate, swam across Lake Bosomtwe on September 22, 2024

Before embarking on the six-hour journey, the chief and his elders poured libation amid the cheering from residents of the town

Milana's successful attempt awed many Ghanaians who saw her videos online and thronged the comments section to hail her

Milana May, a renowned American-Siberian musical artist and eco-advocate, embarked on a monumental challenge by swimming across Lake Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region.

Milana May swims across Lake Bosomtwe and is heralded by residents and royalty. Image credit: @hammer_nti

Source: TikTok

Milana May swims across Lake Bosomtwe

Milana successfully completed a six-hour swim from Abono to Ankese on Sunday, September 22, 2024, in Lake Bosomtwe.

Before embarking on the attempt, the chief poured libation and bestowed blessings from the gods upon her life.

Amid singing and drumming, Milana bid farewell to the residents and the authorities of the land as she walked into the lake.

Meanwhile, Milana is hosting a three-day event dubbed the Milana May Freedom Swim from September 20 to 23, 2024.

The purpose of the swim was to highlight the importance of protecting Lake Bosomtwe and promoting sustainable tourism in Kumasi.

Below is footage of Milana May at Lake Bosomtwe:

Reactions to Milana May's attempt

Many people were in awe that Milana May swam across Lake Bosomtwe successfully. Others also gave her the nickname Maame Water since she joined the few people who have been successful in swimming across the lake.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

Nanayaah99 said:

"maame water, is that you👏🫠"

Pretty Edicta 🦋 said:

"The queen mother is entering her own kingdom and you are surprised 💀😭"

lindy_1 said:

"there are plenty water in her country, why lake bosomtwe"

Afriyie said:

"Ppl are doing well oo because my business with water ends in the bathroom 🤣🤣🤣"

@Ressa19 said:

"Did I just see a snake design at her back 😹😹😹"

pretty Sefa said:

"those saying maame water,maame water abeg maame water lives in the sea not lake"

agyeiandrew2 said:

"Eii bt Ghana we didn’t try kraa oo if it were to be some country’s , like rescue team will join her In case there is an emergency 🤐🤐"

Below are videos of Milana May before and after the swim:

White lady swims Lake Bosomtwe

YEN.com.gh reported that a white lady made history by swimming Lake Bosomtwe from end to end on August 27, 2024.

According to a trending video on social media, the unidentified lady swam across the natural lake in Ghana for six hours.

A large crowd gathered at the scene to observe the daring adventure across the lake and were awed at the lady's newest feat.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh