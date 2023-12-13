John Dumelo's role in a new Netflix film, Blood Vessel, has stirred reactions after Dumelo shared the trailer on his Instagram

In the film, Dumelo played the role of a navy commander, and many felt it was a befitting role for him

The trailer he shared portrayed him as an upright navy commander after he refused a bribe from illegal smugglers

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, in an Instagram post, unveiled the trailer of his upcoming Netflix film, Blood Vessel, setting social media ablaze with excitement and anticipation. The Ghanaian star's portrayal of a navy commander in the movie has captured the attention of fans.

Dumelo has taken on the challenging role of a navy commander in this latest film. The trailer showed him in the uniform, and fans expressed their admiration for how convincingly he embodied the character. Many lauded the actor for seamlessly playing the role with no hitches, adding a Ghanaian touch to it by speaking Twi.

What particularly stood out in the trailer was Dumelo's character's commitment to upholding the law. The navy commander, played by Dumelo, faced a moral dilemma when approached by illegal smugglers offering a bribe. Dumelo's character rejected the illicit proposition, choosing integrity over personal gain. Many felt this was in line with his political ambition.

Ghanaians flooded the post's comments section with comments commending the actor for his stellar performance and the film's engaging storyline.

John Dumelo's role in movie gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dkbghana said:

When you know u have a political career ahead, you choose non-corruptible roles

amg_maxisway reacted:

Baddest , john no Dey joke , business minded , Ayawaso all the way no corrupt leader here , fun’s of john gather here

gh_cooler said:

Ahh but this Oyibo man paa, is that how to bribe an officer in such a venture. Dey play

