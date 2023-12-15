Curvy Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe had many men on social media raving over her when she shared a video of her exercising in the gym

She was captured using the Elliptical Trainer as she worked out hard in the video without stopping

Many people gushed over her as they cheered her on in the comment section of the post

Plus-size Ghanaian model and accountant Sheena Gakpe motivated many of her fans to get into the gym and work for the fine curves, which is one thing they love about her.

Sheena Gakpe flaunts her backside as she works out

Curvy actress Sheena Gakpe shared a video on her verified Instagram page of her exercising hard in the gym.

She was captured using the elliptical trainer as she worked out with so much passion and energy.

For her gym look, Sheena Gakpe was clad in two shades of lavender. She wore a bright coloured long-sleeved lavender top and a pair of faded lavender pair of tights that accentuated her curves.

She snatched her waist by wearing a waist trainer which helped her in highlighting her curves even more.

In the caption of the post, she wrote:

My workout routines are crazy these days #FitLife

Video of Sheena Gakpe exercising hard in the gym.

Ghanaians gushed over Sheena Gakpe as she gyms in a video

The video got many people who follow Sheena Gakpe on Instagram gushing over her fine curves. Others also requested the name of the gym so they could join her and admire her even more.

alvinmilli088 said:

Yansh is life

prince_gman1 said:

This one is not workout ooo, it's yanshout my dear

kesseevans_ said:

I need to register at your gym cos Ei no be small show I go watch

fazaliivan said:

It looks like a dance

jose_v1090 said:

All I Want for Christmas Is You

