What happened to John Deumelo? All you need to know about Ghanaian actor

In early 2022, online rumours suggested that John Dumelo had kicked the bucket. This threw the Ghanaian entertainment industry into a frenzy and pensive mood because the actor has been a shining example of how consistency begets success. However, the news was also shocking and made several Ghallywood fans apprehensive because the industry has recently lost a couple of stars to the cold hands of death.

John Deumelo is a famous actor in Ghana. Photo: @johndumelo1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John Dumelo is renowned for his performances alongside several movie big shots across Africa and the world. He stood to debunk the claim that he had died. Subsequent research revealed the rumour to be a hoax. However, the source of the fake news still needs to be discovered.

Profile summary

Full name John Dumelo Gender Male Date of birth 3 February 1984 Age 38 years old Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ghana Current residence Hohoe, Volta Region in Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Antoinette Dumelo Father John Dumelo Siblings Two Relationship status Married Spouse Gifty Mawunya Nkornu Children Two School Christ the King School, Achimota School University Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Profession Politician, actor, entrepreneur Net worth $1.3 million Social media Instagram, Twitter

What happened to John Dumelo?

Is John Dumelo dead? No, he is alive, hale, and hearty despite rumours that circulated online sometime in April 2022 that he had passed away. Nevertheless, the actor was disappointed by this cheap attempt by an unknown person to use his name as media clickbait. Dumelo said:

I've had a lot of calls, and people have sent me messages about some fake news on YouTube saying that I'm dead. It's not true; I'm still alive. Today is 13 April 2022. I'm still alive, so just ignore this fake news and let's all move forward in the Lord.

This came as a shock to those expecting to hear of John Dumelo's funeral. Nonetheless, the actor had the following to tell his teeming fans:

I just hope and pray that these unscrupulous individuals who make up such trick stories would be brought to justice. I'm alive and kicking. You have nothing to worry about.

John was featured in the film Baby Thief and reportedly paid about 20 thousand old Ghana Cedis. Photo: @johndumelo1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When was Dumelo born?

John was born on 3 February 1984 in Hohoe, Volta Region of Ghana. His parents were John, a civil engineer, and Antoinette, a customs officer. He is the only boy among his parents' three children.

John attended the Christ the King School in Accra, Ghana, before furthering to Achimota School. Afterwards, he proceeded to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The actor was a popular student in his undergraduate years at KNUST and won the Mr University competition. At some point, he also enrolled at the GIMPA School of Public Service and Governance.

What does Dumelo do?

John's love for acting has been observable since high school as he was part of the Drama Club at Achimota School, where he also copped the MO-Town prize for Fliers Guy. However, his first venture into movies happened in 1991 as a seven-year-old in Christ the King School, Accra, Ghana.

He was featured in the film Baby Thief and reportedly paid about 20 thousand old Ghana Cedis, equivalent to 2 Ghana Cedis nowadays. He has been in several movies and television shows since the early 1990s; below are some of John Dumelo's movies;

A Private Storm

Final Innocent Sin

A Night with Her

Hearts of men

After the Wedding

Black Men Rock

End of the Maidens

End of Brides War

Letters to My Mother

However, the Ghanaian actor John Dumelo does many things outside of acting, as he is also an entrepreneur and a celebrated leader in Ghana's political sphere.

Career as an entrepreneur

He launched his clothing line, J.Melo, in 2012. He is known to be a farmer who practices commercial-intensive livestock and crop farming.

As a politician

He is of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) political party in Ghana and was influential during the party's 2016 campaign. He was said to have been rewarded for his zeal by the former president, H.E John Dramani Mahama, leading to his appointment as his party's Director of Operations for the youth wing of NDC.

In 2019, John to represent his party in the 2020 parliamentary elections in Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. However, he was beaten to the post by the opposition despite his promise to donate half of his salary to ensure youth development in the constituency if he won.

Who is John Dumelo's wife?

Dumelo is married to Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, and the marriage is blessed with two children. The boy is John Dumelo Jr. John Dumelo's wife has a second degree in law from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, the same school that Dumelo attended after obtaining his first degree as a civil engineer.

People have speculated about the couple's first meeting, but they are still determining where and how they met. Some people's conviction, however, is that fellow actress Nadia Buari, a mutual friend of both, played a part in the love story.

Social media presence

John Dumelo is one of the most popular Ghanaian actors, and his social media following is telltale. He has over 3 million followers on his verified Instagram account and almost 2 million on his equally verified Twitter account.

John Dumelo symbolises the ever-productive formula of hard work, consistency, and dexterity in whatever you find yourself. He has grown from an actor to a leader in his home country's agricultural and political sectors, Ghana.

In an article published on Yen.com.gh, the love life of Tommy Lee Jones, an award-winning film director and actor, was discussed. Although he has achieved significant success in his career, his relationship concerns most of his fans.

So, who is Tommy Lee Jones' spouse, and what does he do? The article discusses more about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh