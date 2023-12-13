Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared a lovely photo of her brother online

The actress posted the image to celebrate his birthday in a grand style

Social media users took to the comment section to also celebrate him and wish him well

Nadia Buari, a well-known Ghanaian actress, has celebrated her brother’s birthday with an emotional post. The actress took to her Instagram page to post her younger brother Jeed Rogers, who was celebrating his birthday.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Nadia’s brother posed in an elegant black suit styled with a bow tie. He also rocked a clean set of locs and dark shades.

Nadia Buari's brother, Jeed Rogers, turned a year older Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari celebrates brother’s birthday

The Beyonce and Rihanna actress added a touching caption to the photo that immediately gathered hundreds of netizens in the comment section. Here is the caption she added:

My soldier…my confidante…. My best friend. I love you Jeed. Thanks for always looking out and having my back. I love you beyond. Happy birthday @jeedrogersgh

Netizens react to the post

At the time of this report, the post had gathered more than 2,000 likes and 70 comments.

Here are some comments gathered by YEN.com.gh under the post:

Roygeneralmadcamp commented:

Happy birthday King

Suzedabo commented:

Joyeaux anniversaire

Lusonangel commented:

Happy birthday

Iamnancynadine said:

Happy birthday

shaida_nubi also added:

Happy birthday luv

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari looked magnificent in a deep-plunge white gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari looked magnificent after she shared a photo of herself wearing a wedding gown during a movie shoot.

The 40-year-old actress paired the gown with a beautiful tiara and a lovely hairdo for the wedding in the movie.

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari has excited her millions of social media fans after she shared a trailer from an upcoming movie.

In the video, she wore a lovely gown and walked down the aisle to meet her "groom" in the movie, Ramsey Nouah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh