Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has added his voice to the increasing rate of divorce among celebrities

He pointed out that people usually blame men for causing marital problems without listening to their side of the story

The veteran comic actor added that the attitude of blaming men over divorce silences men in their marriages

Ghanaian comedian Agya Koo shared his thoughts on his colleague actor Salinko's recent divorce.

According to the father figure in the Kumawood industry, many men suffer silently in their marriages, but no one is ready to sympathise with them.

He also added that one could not say so much about someone else's marriage because what happens behind the bedroom doors is between only the husband and wife.

Recently, a report on Salinko and his new girlfriend broke out online. This news came out a few days after the Kumawood comedian announced his divorce from his ex-wife, Nancy Owusu.

In an interview with De God Son TV, Agya Koo sympathised with Salinko but said he would not speak much about the issue.

According to Agya Koo, even with all the rumours going around, no one can say what happened between Salinko and his wife in the privacy of their home and bedroom.

He added that in many situations, men don't have the opportunity to say their side of the story.

Nobody supports men. Even when the woman frustrates you, they say you are the problem. But don't rush to tell your story when that happens because you might say something you can never take back.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaians react to Agya Koo's saying that men are silenced in their marriages

For many, Agya Koo spoke to the issue and applauded him in the comment section.

Dorothy Saahene wrote:

He's really full of wisdom ❤❤

Kwa Ananse said:

Agya Koo, you are speaking the bare truth. Thanks for the words of wisdom.

Franchesca Asamoah commented:

God bless you Agya❤❤❤we are proud of your talent and celebrate your achievements. Thank you and here are your flowers

