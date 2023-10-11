Nadia Buari teased her Instagram fans with the trailer video of Merry Men 3

The video highlighted the wedding scenes of Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari

Many people loved the trailer video of Merry Men 3 as they noted that they could wait for the movie to be released

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared the trailer of Merry Men 3, which excited many fans as the movie's release date drew near.

Nadia Buari and Ramsey Nouah in Merry Men 3. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Nadia Burai teases fans with Merry Men 3 trailer video

The Merry Men 3 trailer video Nadia Buari shared highlighted the wedding scenes where she was getting married to Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah.

The scene started with Ramsey Nouah excited about getting married and settling down with the love of his life, which, according to him, was about time.

The scene also highlighted the death of the Chief and the scandals surrounding his family and his passing.

Merry Men 3 trailer featuring Nadia Buari, Ramsey Nouah and other Nollywood actors.

Merry Men 3 is to be available in cinemas on October 13, 2023. Details are in the post below.

Fans show excitement after watching the Merry Men 3 trailer

Many people were excited to watch the trailer of the long-awaited movie Merry Men 3 as the release date draw near.

Others also talked about how much they loved the wedding scene that featured Nadia Buari and Ramsey Nouah.

urciamorley said:

Looks like I have to rewatch 1 and 2, can’t wait

adanix_herself said:

This one choke, but I need to see 1 and 2 to remember so as to comfortably watch 3

aliabebe12 said:

No, you people can’t tell us you aren’t bringing this on Netflix!!!!!!! no no

iamnancynadine said:

Oh my gosh! In love with what I just saw… We’re waiting!

naddy_unusual said:

I just love the extreme the producers of merry men ❤️❤️ go …… cuz omo this is movie

