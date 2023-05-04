Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is trending on Instagram after posting a photo of herself in a wedding gown

The outstanding fashion mogul Nadia Buari wore a v-shaped white ball gown for a wedding scene in a trending movie

The 40-year-old screen diva rocked a beautiful hairstyle, an elegant tiara and a long white veil for the wedding scene

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has stunned her followers after posing in beautiful wedding photos from an upcoming movie titled, 'Merry Men 3'.

Nadia Buari and Ramsey Nouah look stunning in classy wedding outfits. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

The style icon looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder white ball gown for the movie role. The floor-sweeping gown was styled with a shiny diamond tiara and a long white veil to complete the bridal look.

40-year-old Nadia Buari wore subtle makeup, long eyelashes and well-defined brows while flaunting her wedding ring that matched her drop earrings.

Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah who played the groom role in the movie, looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo, black bow tie and shiny black shoes.

The groomsmen and famous Nigerian actors looked dashing in white suits and elegant footwear.

