Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger sparked a debate on social media when she worshipped at St Patrick's Cathedral in the US

In a video, she went on her knees and prayed to God to have mercy on the president, the former president Mahama and other politicians

While the video got many people laughing, others also criticised what she prayed for at the Cathedral

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger caused a frenzy on social media when she visited a cathedral in the US to pray for Ghana, the president and other political figures.

Afia Schwarzenegger prays for Ghana

In a video, Afia Schwarzenegger went on her knees to pray to God to have mercy on Ghana. The cathedral she visited was St. Patrick's Cathedral in the US.

She committed the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Dramani Mahama and other esteemed political figures in the country into the hands of God.

Dressed casually, the mother of three sat through the Mass and described how service went in the video.

Video of Afia Schwarzenegger praying for Ghana, the president and other politicians.

Ghanaians reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger's video

Afia Schwarzenegger's video sparked debates on social media as many claimed her prayers were unwarranted and should be buttressed with actions.

sellygalley said:

you’re Ghana’s biggest problem

beatyjones9303 said:

See how the Obroni people are looking at you like, lol! You are such a funny woman I swear

senanuleo said:

Hell yeah, send them prayers up. Ghana needs God’s intervention.

esin.am said:

whites like minding their business too much

ericasamoah said:

You see the difference, go after the leaders when you go back

the_realhammonds said:

Because you must trend KEkE nti

nana_ot_90 said:

She should pray for herself and family not Ghana

kel.cheezy said:

I hope those white people don’t see to file for IPA

The video of Afia Schwarenegger praying for Ghana.

Ghanaians fear for Afia Schwarzenegger's life after her dog was poisoned

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger recounted the passing of her dog, Frank.

The comedienne suspected the dog was poisoned as reports indicated her pet was healthy two days ago before it met its untimely death.

As she mourned the dog in a video she shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwar sent a strong warning to the people behind the deadly act.

