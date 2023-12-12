DJ Switch has turned 16 years old and celebrated with some radiant photos on social media

The young disc jockey glowed in a pink suit with beautiful hair as she smiled for the cameras

The photos shared by DJ Switch triggered reactions from Nana Ama McBrown, Okyeame Kwame, and other stars

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey, Erica Tandoh, better known by her stage name DJ Switch, has turned 16 years old.

The teen sensation marked the milestone with sets of lovely photos on her social media pages, exhibiting impressive fashion.

DJ Switch radiates confidence in pink

One set of photos had DJ Switch assembling a birthday outfit that certainly turned heads. She donned a dazzling pink pantsuit in a nod to her rising fashion icon status among young Ghanaians.

The suit exuded sophistication for the 16-year-old trailblazer's entrance into womanhood, exemplifying DJ Switch's assured sense of self beyond her years.

Pivotal year in developing Switch's career

2023 has marked a pivotal period for DJ Switch as she balances schooling in the US and recording her first studio album.

The stylish suit only punctuated DJ Switch's poise as she reflected on the past year's blessings, hinting at grander things to come!

DJ Switch's rise to stardom

DJ Switch originally captured Ghana's imagination by winning Talented Kidz reality competition at age 9. She has since opened for rapper M.anifest and performed at major events like 2021's Global Citizen concert.

As she embarks on year 17, the birthday portraits of DJ Switch beaming ear-to-ear show an artiste embracing the path ahead with confidence and charisma well beyond her years. The pink was just the cherry on top.

See her photos below:

McBrown, Gloria Sarfo, Olyeame Kwame, others celebrate DJ Switch

iamamamcbrown said:

Happy Birthday baby #Brimm

okyeamekwame said:

Too cute

afronitaaa said:

Happy birthday Switch

cookieteegh said:

Happy birthday Happy birthday hunny ❤️

DJ Switch celebrated her brother's birthday with a moving message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch had celebrated the birthday of her brother, Theophilus Tandoh, on her Instagram page.

She shared a lovely picture of the two of them and wrote a beautiful message to him.

