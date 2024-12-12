Alhassan Suhuyini has sent a stern warning to persons receiving appointments and promotions during the transition period

The Tamale North MP stated that the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) would review and potentially reverse such appointments

He urged the outgoing government to desist from making such appointments as the transition carries on

Alhassan Suhuyini, Tamale North MP and transition team subcommittee member, has warned that all new appointments made after the election will be reviewed and likely reversed by the incoming Mahama administration.

Persons receiving promotions during the transition period will also have their promotions reviewed and potentially reversed.

Alhassan Suhuyini says the NDC government will probably reverse any appointments made during the transition period.

Suhuyini, in an interview with Citi FM, noted that there has been cause for concern about the clandestine appointment and promotion of persons linked to the outgoing president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, in the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He said such hasty appointments and promotions should desist with immediate effect.

He also warned beneficiaries of those appointments to reject the appointments or suffer demotions when the new government is inaugurated.

“You may have a genuine case for promotion, but if you allow these things to go on, it becomes difficult when the new establishment is established,” he warned.

Sam George warns against new contracts

Earlier, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, warned that the incoming Mahama administration would not honour contracts signed between the December 7 election and the January 7 presidential inauguration.

He said the contracts signed between that period and backdated would also be quashed without exception.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Sam George alleged he had noticed attempts to finalise certain contracts on the Ghana.gov platform.

He warned all those attempts should cease immediately.

According to him, such acts undermine the integrity of governance and accountability during the transition period.

He said the incoming Mahama administration is closely monitoring the actions of the outgoing government in relation to contract signing.

He advised businesses and individuals entering into contracts with the outgoing government to be forewarned and cease all government contracts.

He also urged the outgoing Akufo-Addo government to act in good faith and not enter into illegitimate contracts.

Mahama meets Akufo-Addo for transition talks

YEN.com.gh reported that President-Elect John Mahama has met President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to inaugurate their transition teams.

Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare leads the government team, while former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah leads Mahama's team.

The Transition Team was established in accordance with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

