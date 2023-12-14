Reality TV star and socialite Efia Odo got many people laughing hard with a video she shared on her TikTok page

In the hilarious video, she was rollerskating when she fall to the ground

The video got many of her fans concerned for her health as they asked her in the comments whether she was doing okay

Actress and reality TV star Efia Odo got many people laughing hard when she fell while rollerskating on the street inside an estate.

Efia Odo rollerskating in Florida. Image Credit: @efia_odo

Source: TikTok

Efia Odo falls as she rollerskates in video

A hilarious video of Efia Odo falling while rollerskating in a community that resembles that of an estate got many people laughing hard.

The video, which was a form of a skit, had Efia Odo implying that she falling to the ground was a metaphor of her falling in love with someone when her friends had told her not to.

In the caption, she wrote:

When your friends say don't fall for him but it's too late

In the comment section, the reality TV star noted that the video was captured in Florida in the United States of America.

Video of Efia Odo rollerskating on the street inside an estate.

Fans react to a video of Efia Odo falling while rollerskating

The video got many concerned over the health of Efia Odo as they asked her whether she was doing okay after the fall.

Below are some of the comments:

Nuumo Ayala Wulomo ll said:

My Crush, the most beautiful woman on Earth,my wish is to meet you

apejdndjdk said:

She even fell in style

Ewuramaidoll said:

Me shouting awurade awurade at the end

said:

Hope you didn't scratch your back?

paakwesi89 said:

Skin and natural beauty

sweetshasha said:

This lady is fine and soft pls becareful ma'am

Kimzy Derosses said:

Efia hope u didn't break ur ankle

Michy and Efia Odo fight over Shatta Wale in GH Queens

YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo and Michy were featured in the second season of the famous Ghanaian reality show, GH Queens.

In the video, the two ladies were seen having a heated disagreement about Shatta Wale, who is Michy's baby daddy.

While many shared their anticipation for the second season of the reality show, others spoke about the feud between the ladies.

Source: YEN.com.gh