Efia Odo's Lookalike Confuses Fans As She Dances Hard In Video: "More Than Twins"
- A Nigerian TikToker Mimi Golden has emerged as the new doppelganger of Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo
- A video of her displaying fire dance moves to Kwamz and Flava's Takeover has gone viral
- Many people spoke about her fire moves, while others talked about her striking resemblance to Eifa Odo
Nigerian TikToker Mimi Golden has gone viral after many claimed that she resembles Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo.
Efia Odo's clone emerges
Efia Odo's lookalike, Mimi Golden, was spotted on TikTok when she shared a video of her displaying fire dance moves.
The TikToker danced to Takeover, a song by Ghanaian music group Kwamz and Flava.
Due to many people commenting on her old videos about her striking resemblance to Efia Odo, she asked in the caption of the video whether it was true.
Many Ghanaians in the comments confirmed the claims as they spoke about her funny dance moves.
Video of Mimi Golden dancing hard to the speed version of Kwamz and Flava's Takeover.
People shared their thoughts on the video
Many Ghanaians and Efia Odo's fans commented on the video and highlighted the fact that Mimi Golden truly resembles the Ghanaian actress.
See some of the reactions below.
AOB said:
Yeah You look like Afia Odo
Shef❤️said:
Seriously I wasn’t expecting that
Josephine said:
Beautiful girls ni gyimiiii
Bright Burniton said:
I shouted why is Efia Odo behaving like this until I came to the comment section
cyril_brown said:
I though it was Afia OdoMy fyp Fav
George Sey said:
Eeei.I didn't see that energy coming oooh.Kaish
ADOM DAAKYE HEMAA said:
Ei maame.lol. True definition of don't judge a book by its Cover.
Video of Sarkodie's lookalike drops
In other lookalike-related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young man imitating Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has popped up online.
The new Sarkodie look-alike impressed many of the rapper's fans with his near-accurate antics.
Social media users shared their thoughts on the new doppelganger, as they pushed for a reaction from the multiple award-winning rapper.
