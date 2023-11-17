A Nigerian TikToker Mimi Golden has emerged as the new doppelganger of Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo

A video of her displaying fire dance moves to Kwamz and Flava's Takeover has gone viral

Many people spoke about her fire moves, while others talked about her striking resemblance to Eifa Odo

Nigerian TikToker Mimi Golden has gone viral after many claimed that she resembles Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo.

Efia Odo and her lookalike Mimi Golden. Image Credit: @mimigoldenn and @efia_odo

Source: TikTok

Efia Odo's clone emerges

Efia Odo's lookalike, Mimi Golden, was spotted on TikTok when she shared a video of her displaying fire dance moves.

The TikToker danced to Takeover, a song by Ghanaian music group Kwamz and Flava.

Due to many people commenting on her old videos about her striking resemblance to Efia Odo, she asked in the caption of the video whether it was true.

Many Ghanaians in the comments confirmed the claims as they spoke about her funny dance moves.

Video of Mimi Golden dancing hard to the speed version of Kwamz and Flava's Takeover.

People shared their thoughts on the video

Many Ghanaians and Efia Odo's fans commented on the video and highlighted the fact that Mimi Golden truly resembles the Ghanaian actress.

See some of the reactions below.

AOB said:

Yeah You look like Afia Odo

Shef❤️said:

Seriously I wasn’t expecting that

Josephine said:

Beautiful girls ni gyimiiii

Bright Burniton said:

I shouted why is Efia Odo behaving like this until I came to the comment section

cyril_brown said:

I though it was Afia OdoMy fyp Fav

George Sey said:

Eeei.I didn't see that energy coming oooh.Kaish

ADOM DAAKYE HEMAA said:

Ei maame.lol. True definition of don't judge a book by its Cover.

Video of Sarkodie's lookalike drops

In other lookalike-related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young man imitating Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has popped up online.

The new Sarkodie look-alike impressed many of the rapper's fans with his near-accurate antics.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the new doppelganger, as they pushed for a reaction from the multiple award-winning rapper.

