Efia Odo has opened up about her dating preferences and irks she considers when choosing a partner

The socialite sent a word to broke men, saying she doesn't feel attracted to them in any way

Efia's hot take has triggered scores of netizens to share their thoughts about dating broke men

Ghanaian actress and musician Efia Odo has opened up about her dating preferences in a new interview with TV3 Ghana.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian socialite established that she is allergic to broke men.

Her statement about broke men has caused a stir online, inciting scores of netizens to share their two cents about the actress.

Efia Odo justifies her 'allergy' to broke men

According to Efia Odo, who was recently seen on a luxurious vacation, there are so many ways for a man to make money. Hence, she considers men who "don't get into the bag" lazy and cannot associate with them.

In the video, Efia Odo, who is rumoured to have had romantic ties with Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur, was asked if her preference is related to her expectations of men to spend on her.

She replied that her man doesn't need to spend on her. But the mere fact that a man with several available money-making options can be broke is a red flag for her.

The actress is currently promoting a new reality TV show in which she has been seen quarrelling with Michy over her rumoured relationship with Shatta Wale.

Netizens react to Efia Odo's dating preference

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Efia Odo's dating preferences in men.

mcboat_ken_ exclaimed:

Eeeiii madam allergic we hear wae.. we broke guyz association will hold press conference very soon

mrjamesreinhold remarked:

Did I just catch a stray bullet

lady_diananaanekanaty_1 wrote:

Saaa na wabo abrewa

kwame_ansong1 said:

Let's not give these people platforms anymore ....they're nobody impacting nobody

Efia Odo calls it even with rival, Hajia4reall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported sighting a video in which Efia Odo and Hajia4reall were seen spending quality time together.

In the video, the former rivals took turns interacting with fans on a live call, as they looked forward to the much anticipated GH Queens reality show, which features both of them.

