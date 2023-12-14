Sonnie Badu has exhibited the respect he has for his Ghanaian gospel music colleague, Broda Sammy

The UK-based singer praised the his colleague in a new interview and expressed his readiness to meet him

Broda Sammy appreciated Sonnie Badu for supporting and co-signing his new song

Renowned Ghanaian singer based in the UK Sonnie Badu has confessed his admiration for controversial Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy.

In a recent interview with Abieku Sanatana, Sonnie Badu established that Broda Sammy was anointed despite his hot takes and controversial antics.

He admitted that he had plans to add him to the lineup of his recently held Rhythms of Africa concert in Accra.

Sonnie Badu finally meets Broda Sammy Photo source: Instagram/Brodasammythenationworshipper, Instagram/SonnieBaud

Source: Instagram

Sonnie Badu finally meets Broda Sammy

Many music fans and industry personalities often dismiss Broda Sammy's abilities, owing to his antics and controversies.

Broda Sammy reposted a snippet of Sonnie Badu's assessment of him on his Instagram, describing the gesture as an act of true Christianity.

In a new video posted online, the Ghanaian gospel duo were finally spotted together.

Broda Sammy extended his appreciation towards Sonnie Badu, who endorsed the former's new song, Masei Ho, calling it a blessing for many during Christmas.

Video of Broda Sammy exchanging pleasantries with Sonnie Badu when they finally met.

Netizens react to Sonnie Badu and Broda Sammy's bromance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Sonnie Badu's gesture towards Broda Sammy.

baholidampty said:

@sonniebaduuk you are too real… God bless this man

awuraaadwoahlucy remarked:

You have the oil mate

qwecipress wrote:

Tribbet, Franklin and co do the same thing outside the country and we still play their songs

ohemaa_ajoa exclaimed:

Broda Sammy is good oo they don’t know hmm just dat he like comedy that’s why but he is good

Sonnie Badu criticises Dr Kwaku Oteng for failing to sponsor his concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Sonnie Badu's outbursts directed at Dr Kwaku Oteng, Chairman at Angel Group Ltd.

The gospel artiste berated the entrepreneur for failing to deliver on his promise to sponsor his $180k concert, causing him to sell some of his belongings, including an expensive Rolex to bootstrap the project.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh