Celebrated gospel musician Sonnie Badu lamented about the unwillingness of many companies in Ghana to fund gospel shows

He spoke about how he had to sell his Rolex watch to fund preparations for his Rhythms of Africa concert that was held on December 9, 2023, at the Grand Arena

His statements in the video sparked debate on social media as Ghanaians shared their opinions

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu disclosed that he had to resort to selling his Rolex watch in order to fund his recently held concert, Rhythms of Africa.

Sonnie speaks about funding his Rhythms of Africa concert

In an interview with Nana Adwoa Annan on Onua TV, Sonnie Badu lamented about the lack of support from companies in Ghana for gospel shows.

He added that as part of organising the Rhythms of Africa concert in the country, his team sent several proposals for sponsorship to numerous companies, but only a few came through for him.

The My Soul Says Yes crooner added that he went through a financial crisis and had to sell one of his most expensive and luxurious items, his Rolex watch.

"We got a few, but if you compare it to the investment we made in the concert, it is like a drop in the ocean. I had to sell my Rolex watch to support the funding," he said.

Meanwhile, the concert was held on December 9, 2023, at the Grand Arena, with several celebrated Ghanaian gospel and circular musicians present, including Piesie Esther, MOG Music, and Joe Mettle, among others.

Ghanaians react to the video of Sonnie Badu speaking about how he funded his concert

Sonnie Badu's video about funding for his Rhythms of Africa concert got many people sharing diverse opinions. See some of the opinions below.

ohene_asante_ said:

God bless you in abundance.

theafiaboni said:

Massa and his concerts. Entertainer of the decade

tribal_saga said:

This man is just full of drama. In fact, he is a drama queen.

muhib_traore said:

Waw he did that!!!? True love for God's work

mercylike75 said:

Where did you sell it? Circle? This guy boy eiiih.....3months PhD fou)

enyo_austina said:

The hate for this man.is too much eeeih‍♀️Ghana appreciate ur ownooooo yooo

nash_mart_kitchen said:

But the money you get there is for only u. So if u sell your watch to do ur own thing u are complaining. With all the the cars u have if u all

jhamashua said:

Bah, why u guys like that? What has Dr. Badu done to y’all? He can’t express himself again which kind of witchcraft be this

qwekou_ said:

I don’t think Ghanaians hate this guy. Of course, Sonnie is a great guy. Ghanaians simply detest showoff and self-aggrandizement and that seem to be what Sonnie feeds on largely!

Joe Mettle, Nacee and others thrill fans at Sonnie Badu's Rhythms of Africa concert

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu hosted his Rhythms of Africa concert on Saturday, December 9 at the Grand Arena in Accra.

Star performers like Joe Mettle, Nacee, MOG Music, Perez Musik, and other notable singers mounted the stage to thrill patrons.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos showing the moments the gospel singers ushered patrons into the presence of God with spirited performances.

