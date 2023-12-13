Sonnie Badu has registered his displeasure against Dr Kwaku Oteng for failing to sponsor his concert

The gospel artiste chastised the entrepreneur in a new radio interview to review his recently held concert in Accra

He said Dr Oteng broke his promise and abandoned the cause without informing him

Sonnie Badu, a Ghanaian gospel singer based in the UK, has opened up about his struggles in fielding his recently held Rhythms of Africa concert in Accra.

The concert was held on December 9, 2023, at the Grand Arena, attracting over 5,000 gospel music lovers across Ghana.

Despite its success, the gospel singer told Abeiku Sanatana during an interview on Okay FM that he got little to no support from corporate Ghana, especially Dr. Kwaku Oteng who had agreed to be a sponsor.

Sonnie Badu advocates for gospel musician colleagues

According to the gospel artiste who became injured at the show and had to be assisted with crutches, he had brokered a gentlemanly agreement with the entrepreneur after eating fufu and hanging out together.

Sonnie Badu criticised the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Group of Companies for not having the courtesy to pick up his calls.

During the interview with Abieku Santana and MzGee, the gospel artiste was asked if he presented a proposal. He insinuated that he didn't need one, saying:

"I am not the ordinary Ghanaian...I have honoured Dr Kwaku Oteng more than any other person in Ghana. I honoured him at the City Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia...I gave him lots of awards. So he let me down."

The artiste reiterated that these are some of the issues gospel musicians go through but as an advocate for the gospel fraternity, he needed to speak to the issues.

Netizens react to Sonnie Badu's comments about Dr Kwaku Oteng

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Sonnie Baudu's criticisms against Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Boadi Kwame Nyansaboakwa Martinson wrote:

This guy is talking too much. I have come to accept that gift, promise is not mandatory. It from the heart of the person. If he's not able to fulfil it, life must continue.

Benjamin Sedem Ehlah said:

You are not mature. Did you mind to check why he didn’t pick your call???.

Ohene Kojo Bekoe added:

You will preach against alcohol and you want adonko to sponsor your program. Breda Wei paaaa

Sonnie Badu sells Rolex watch to fund his concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu disclosed his financing sources for his Ryythms of Africa concert held in Accra on December 9, 2023.

The UK-based gospel artiste disclosed that he had to sell his Rolex watch to be able to finance the concert, which cost him about $180k to organise.

