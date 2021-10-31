Singers Cina Soul and KiDi have reiterated how they feel about kissing in the debut musical romantic comedy, Sugar

The pair played a scene in the 2019 movie that made them kiss passionately

Speaking on the United Showbiz on UTV, Cina Soul maintained that she doesn't regret kissing her colleague

KiDi said kissing Cina Soul was ''sweet''

Ghanaian musicians, Cina Soul and KiDi, have shared commentaries on the debut film Sugar that made them kiss as they disclosed how they feel about the most familiar scene.

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, Cina Soul disclosed that since the musical romantic comedy movie premiered, she has not watched it again, saying it feels uncomfortable watching it all over again.

The host, Abeiku Santana, played the video and proceeded to ask if she regrets playing the part.

Kissing KiDi was great - Cina Soul

''Oh, not really but I don’t want to watch it ... It's been two years actually and when we watch it, since the time it premiered, personally, I haven’t watched it again.

''So the time you showed it when I came, I'm like oo, this really happens I just feel how it happened over and over again,'' she said. ''[Kissing KiDi] was good, it was great.''

Kissing Cina Soul was sweet - KiDi

Speaking on the same subject, KiDi said he generally hates watching himself on TV.

The Touch It hitmaker explained that he doesn't want to watch it again because ''it is planted in [his] mind''.

''I know what it felt like, I know how it was, I know how it went, I don't want to watch it all over again,'' he said.

Despite admitting it was uncomfortable watching it, he wouldn't call it a mistake, saying kissing Cina Soul was ''sweet''.

The pair, since the debut film, has denied rumours that they are dating. However, their on and off-screen chemistry suggest the contrary.

Meanwhile, Cina Soul in a previous interview on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso, admitted that she finds KiDi ''very attractive''.

She was answering a question from Delay to rate the kiss she shared with her colleague artiste in the movie Sugar.

The Ojorley hitmaker admitted that KiDi gently inserted his tongue into her mouth when they acted the romantic scene.

''It was a kiss but it wasn’t that deep. It was a planned kiss; there was no emotion,’’ she said.

