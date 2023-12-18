Ayisha Modi was spotted on stage with Stonebwoy during a recent performance

This comes after a fallout between the artiste and the socialite spanning several months

Fans were thrilled to see the duo repair their relationship and her public display of affection

Stonebwoy's performance at the GT Bank end-of-year party drew in numerous special guest attendees.

Ayisha Modi, the Ghanaian musician's staunch supporter and key member of the Bhimnation fanbase was spotted at the concert.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Modi was in high spirits implying that they could have put their bad blood behind them.

Ayisha Modi sprays Stonebwoy with cash

Ahead of Stonebwoy's critically acclaimed stadium concert, the Afro-dancehall artiste was spotted performing at a recently held concert.

Stonebwoy was on stage with Epixode when the Ghanaian socialite joined them on stage wielding bundles of cash.

The socialite, Ayisha Modi sprayed with cash as he performed on stage, triggering many fans into thinking that the socialite was finally back on good terms with the musician.

Netizens react to Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's on-stage moments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's moments on stage.

ushercobby_20 wrote:

❤️pure love paaa ,if our close friends love us genuinely like this like we could be doing better but...

danielbhim_2018 said

Mother and son @she_loves_stonebwoyb and @stonebwoy ❤️❤️

cherrys_imported_essentials noted:

One thing about @she_loves_stonebwoyb is she is so selfless❤️ she goes all out for her loved ones

oriafo1's profile picture remarked:

Mama thanks you ❤️❤️❤️ we miss you papaa

amah_goldd exclaimed:

Hmm u keep spending on this man, but meanwhile he always pretends u don’t even exist to the public….smh

Ayisha Modi flaunts her pretty daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the stunning growth of Ayisha Modi's daughter with Ghanaian highlife legend Ofori Amponasah.

The socialite flaunted her daughter as she celebrated her 18th birthday with adorable photos as she is the only offspring from their marriage.

