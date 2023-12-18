Media personality and TikToker Felicia Osei got many of her fans rating her oldies-inspired look

She shared lovely pictures from a photoshoot as she slayed in opera gloves, shorts, leggings and heels

Many of her Instagram followers gave her a good rating, while others were not impressed with how she dressed

Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei turned many heads online with her oldies-inspired look for her recent photoshoot.

Felicia Osei in opera gloves, shorts, leggings and heels in photos. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia slays in '80s inspired look for a photoshoot

Felicia Osei wore pink opera gloves same shade of pink as the sleeveless top she wore for the photoshoot.

For bottoms, she had on a pair of yellow shorts and to cover up, she wore black leggings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Miss Osei had on a bob curly wig and her makeup was flawless as she beamed with a radiant smile in the pictures.

In the caption of the post, she asked her fans to rate her look. She wrote:

It hasn’t been easy , ay3m hyehye3 ne mu adwendwen nanso God has been good. 12/12 . What is your score?

Below is a carousel post of Felicia Osei rocking an 80's inspired look.

Ghanaians gush over Felicia Osei's 80s-inspired look in photos

Many people rated Felicia Osei highly after she asked them to comment on how she looked in the pictures. Others were also not pleased as they rated her poorly.

Below are some of the reviews from fans on her look:

nhanha_ama_dhymond_ said:

12/12 ooo obaapa Enye easy nanso nyame tease

andyozet said:

My score, 3/10 . You looking fly sis ❤️

mharmmha said:

I want to dress like you mum

quatech said:

Akwesi has done well

miss._obenewaa2204 said:

12/12

ampofowaa79 said:

Wow ❤️❤️ splendid

maamektv said:

Nice 12/12

olivia.kyerewaa.9699 said:

Beautiful

nanyameazera said:

Looking good. Well done❤️

Felicia Osei rocks leopard print outfit & long 'winter' boots

In a fashion-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that television host Felicia Osei was one of the fashionable rising female stars working at Onua TV and Onua FM.

The outspoken and famous has wowed her fans with her new look shape in a breathtaking photoshoot.

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly called Delay, also commented on Felicia Osei's outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh