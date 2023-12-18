Songbird Efya showcased her banging body in fitting jeans for her performance at the Planning and Plotting concert by rapper Medikal

The artiste had fans and music lovers cheer and gush over her talent and sizzling figure as she rocked the stage with the event organiser

Fans have thronged the comments area of a post by blogger Zionfelix highlighting her fantastic performance

Singer Efya displayed her sizzling figure and beauty when she took over the stage at the Planning and Plotting concert by rapper/singer Medikal.

The award-winning vocal powerhouse rocked a mixed-designed top over jeans and boosted her height with a pair of high heels.

Efya flaunts her sizzling figure as she thrills fans with Medikal at Planning and Plotting concert. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

The artiste, born Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, glowed like a proper music goddess in flawless makeup and black hair extensions.

Accompanying the clip of her show-stopping performance on his Instagram account, Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix wrote:

''@efya_nokturnal and @amgmedikal had a nice time together at the planning and plotting concert,'' the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Peeps gush over Efya

Since emerging on the internet, people, especially men, have thronged the comments section to lavish Efya with high praise for her talent and look.

Mami_aphya posted:

Fav song ❤️.

Liagh7 commented:

Isn’t it hot .

Edmond_arthur1 said:

You looking good @efya_nokturnal.

Yomiboiz posted:

Fella go cry ooo... @amgmedikal.

Nanamadeinchinagh said:

Efya is banging!

Medikal thrills fans at This is Tema Festival 2023

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that fans and eventgoers forgot their troubles at This is Tema Festival 2023 on Saturday, December 2.

During his performance, the rapper threw the crowd into a frenzy with an energetic show. The Accra-based rapper erupted an electric atmosphere, leaving fans charged as they sang along with him.

Medikal took to the stage solo but delivered a spectacular act with back-to-back hit songs to delight the crowd.

Adina performs at Ghana Club 100 event

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Adina took the stage at the 2023 Ghana Club 100 event and delivered a thrilling performance.

The singer sang in front of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other dignitaries on Friday, December 8.

In a clip, Adina performs some of her hit songs for the audience, moving the vice-president, who was captured nodding along to the songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh