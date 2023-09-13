Ayisha Modi proudly flaunted her pretty daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, as she celebrated her birthday

Oforiwaa, the only child from Ayisha's marriage to Highlife legend Ofori Amponsah, turned 18 years old on Tuesday, September 12

The mother's photos and birthday wish for the girl sparked many reactions from her online followers

Ghanaian social media personality Ayisha Modi has shared new photos of her daughter Ofori Amponsah on social media.

Oforiwaa, the daughter of Ayisha Modi and Highlife great Ofori Amponsah, turned 18 years old on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

In celebration of Oforiwaa's birthday, her mother took to her Instagram page to share photos, showing different moments of her girl.

Ayisha Modi and Ofori Amponsah's daughter has turned 18 Photo source: @she_loves_stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

The first slide showed Oforiwaa Amponsah in an up-close shot. She had a big ring in her nose piercing. In the second and third slides, Oforiwaa rocked a long dress. The fourth had her looking more like a 'cowgirl' with her hat.

Sharing the photos, the proud mother promised to always look after Oforiwaa, the only offspring of her marriage with the Highlife legend.

Happy 18th Happy birthday my lovely princess. You will always have us beside you in our time of need. We will never leave you alone to fend for yourself, no matter how big you are, kid. Happy birthday, and remember, always carry out good deeds. Love you boo. @oforiwaa_amponsah / @oforiamponsahofficial.

Ayisha Modi's followers celebrate her daughter

The photos shared by Ayisha Modi got many of her followers to celebrate her daughter and wish her well on her birthday.

oheneyere_gifty_anti said:

Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter. Grow in Grace and Greatness

_x_cassandra said:

Aisha this is called copy and paste, happy bday

blinkzberry said:

She is growing gracefully , more grace ❤️❤️

gifty.debrah said:

Happy 18th birthday to your gorgeous girl. She's got her life keys in her hands now. Bless you dear ❤️❤️❤️

lizzyaddai said:

Wooow You Look So Pretty, Happy Birthday Precious Princess May God Bless You Enjoy Your Day

Ayisha Modi's daughter graduates from school in the US

Meanwhile, Oforiwaa Amponsah recently graduated from high school in the United States.

Like her birthday, her mother shared some beautiful photos from her graduation ceremony on social media.

Ayisha Modi's daughter dances in video

Earlier, Oforiwaa Amponsah, got many cheering her on in a video after showing off some dance moves.

Many people were swept off their feet and they could not stop admiring and praising Oforiwaa for her performance.

