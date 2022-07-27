Tracey Boakye organised a beautiful bridal shower ahead of her long-awaited wedding ceremony, and photos from the event had fans gushing

Some of Tracey's closest friends graced the occasion and made the event a memorable one for their soon-to-be-wed friend

The photos from the occasion went viral on social media as multiple folks shared them on their social media pages, leaving peeps impressed

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is getting married, and as a part of traditional white wedding practices, she has had a bridal shower in celebration of the upcoming wedding ceremony.

Close friends of the actress graced the occasion and made the event a fulfilling one for Tracey.

Photo: Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

The ladies looked gorgeous as they showed up in matching black lace dresses, while Tracey stood out in a beautiful peach and gold dress.

The ladies were all smiles as they had a wonderful time. The setting looked luxurious as photos of Tracey were fixed on the wall, with some flowers alongside to give the auditorium a more beautiful look. The footage and photos from the event wowed folks as they congratulated Tracey.

Social Media Reactions

mini_khi.khi said:

This is beautiful

satisluxuryhair was happy for Tracey:

I’m teary u derserve the best Tracey

ama_sarfo_sandra also wrote:

Aden Afia schwa antumi anko bi anaa, congratulations ooo Ghana’s richest woman

nanamavigilant commented:

Yaa you deserve the best ❤️❤️❤️❤️

queenafiaschwarzenegger a close friend of Tracey said:

Congratulations my daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️so proud of you

Tracey Boakye's Husband-To-Be, Frank Badu Ntiamoah; 5 Photos Of Handsome Groom

In a related news, YEN.com.gh published an article that, Tracey Boakye is getting married to fellow actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah, and she has flaunted the handsome groom on her Instagram page.

The identity of Frank has long been shrouded in secrecy, but his identity has finally been revealed to Ghanaians.

Fans have expressed excitement over seeing the handsome man, and YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos of the lucky man for readers.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye recently announced that she is getting married, and the announcement caused a frenzy on social media as folks expressed excitement over her getting hitched.

