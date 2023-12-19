Music star Stonebwoy has congratulated Tyrone Marghuy for excelling in the 2023 WASSCE

Marghuy, who struggled to get admission into Achimota School in 2021 because of his rasta hair, scored 8As in the exam

Stonebwoy used the opportunity to invite Marghuy to his BHIM Concert by offering him free VIP tickets

Dancehall music star Stonebwoy has reacted to the images of Tyrone Marghuy's stellar 2023 WASSCE results.

Marghuy, famed as the rasta-haired boy who struggled to get admitted to Achimota School in 2021, scored all As in his WASSCE.

The teenager shared a video of the moment when he checked his result with some friends jubilating.

"Odds against odds. 8As bagged!! . We did it family; we made it! ," he captioned the video.

Stonebwoy praises Tyrone Marghuy and offers him free pass to BHIM Concert

Impressed by the young man's achievements, Stonebwoy took to the comment section to congratulate Marghuy.

Making a subtle reference to the impasse between Marghuy's family and Achimota over his admission, Stonebwoy pointed out that the boy had defied the notion that all rastas are up to no good.

The Gidigba hitmaker offered 10 tickets to Marghuy and his friends to attend his BHIM Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 22.

"Congratulations - This Continues to Defy The Odds That All Rastas Are Up To No Good. 10 VIP tickets for You And Friends- Let’s celebrate On Friday at the Stadium ️," he said.

The Tyrone Marguy vs Achimota School story

Tyrone Marghuy made headlines after news came up that he has been refused admission into Achimota School for his senior high education.

Marghuy and one other, Oheneba Nkrabea, were refused by the school because they sported dreadlocks.

While the school directed that the two students should cut their dreadlocks before being given admission, their parents insisted that their hairstyle was part of their belief as Rastafarians and thus a right for them to have and attend the school.

After a court ruling, Marghuy, a triplet with two sisters who were facing similar issues at St. John's Grammar School, was eventually admitted.

