Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has joined many Ghanaians in congratulating Achimota School student Tyrone Iras Marhguy for obtaining 8As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Stonebwoy congratulates Tyrone Marhguy on his WASSCE results. Image Credit: @stonebwoy and @marhguy_tyrone

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy congratulates Tyrone Marhguy

Stonebwoy congratulated Tyrone Marhguy after the latter shared a video of himself checking his WASSCE results on social media.

He also surprised him with 10 VIP tickets to his much-anticipated Bhim Festival that would be held on December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium. In a heartwarming message, the Gidigba crooner wrote:

Congratulations - This Continues to Defy The Odds That All Rastas Are Up To No Good. 10 VIP tickets for You And Friends-Let’s celebrate On Friday at the Stadium ️

It could be recalled that Tyrone Marhguy became popular after Achimota School denied him entry because of his rasta hairstyle. However, he won the case against the school in 2021 after a court ruled in his favour.

Below is Stonebwoy reacting to the news of Tyrone Marhguy bagging 8As in the WASSCE.

Tyrone Marhguy responds to Stonebwoy

Tyrone Marhguy replied to Stonebwoy's message by thanking him. He wrote:

Thank you so much Much appreciated.

Below is Tyrone Marhguy's reply to Stonebwoy's message.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's message to Tyrone Marhguy

Many people hailed Stonebwoy for the kind gesture while others congratulated Tyrone Marhguy.

@OheneDjanFI said:

Blessings 1 GAD. The beginning of a perfect Christmas to come for Tyrone and a prosperous New Year to come. Bhim, in the future with you.

@OmarGucciNana12

God Bless you always @stonebwoy Twin Bro ✊

@EskhimyPiessie

Thank You Our Hero

@Ronel_1234

Good act chale...you do all

