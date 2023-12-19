Stonebwoy Congratulates Tyrone Marhguy For Bagging 8As In WASSCE, Gifts 10 VIP Bhim Festival Tickets
- Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy congratulated Tyrone Marhguy after he obtained 8As in the 2023 WASSCE
- He also offered him 10 VIP tickets to his much-anticipated Bhim Festival that would be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium
- Many people applauded Stonebwoy for the kind gesture while others congratulated Tyrone Marhguy
Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has joined many Ghanaians in congratulating Achimota School student Tyrone Iras Marhguy for obtaining 8As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Stonebwoy congratulates Tyrone Marhguy
Stonebwoy congratulated Tyrone Marhguy after the latter shared a video of himself checking his WASSCE results on social media.
He also surprised him with 10 VIP tickets to his much-anticipated Bhim Festival that would be held on December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium. In a heartwarming message, the Gidigba crooner wrote:
Congratulations - This Continues to Defy The Odds That All Rastas Are Up To No Good. 10 VIP tickets for You And Friends-Let’s celebrate On Friday at the Stadium ️
It could be recalled that Tyrone Marhguy became popular after Achimota School denied him entry because of his rasta hairstyle. However, he won the case against the school in 2021 after a court ruled in his favour.
Below is Stonebwoy reacting to the news of Tyrone Marhguy bagging 8As in the WASSCE.
Tyrone Marhguy responds to Stonebwoy
Tyrone Marhguy replied to Stonebwoy's message by thanking him. He wrote:
Thank you so much Much appreciated.
Below is Tyrone Marhguy's reply to Stonebwoy's message.
Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's message to Tyrone Marhguy
Many people hailed Stonebwoy for the kind gesture while others congratulated Tyrone Marhguy.
@OheneDjanFI said:
Blessings 1 GAD. The beginning of a perfect Christmas to come for Tyrone and a prosperous New Year to come. Bhim, in the future with you.
@OmarGucciNana12
God Bless you always @stonebwoy Twin Bro ✊
@EskhimyPiessie
Thank You Our Hero
@Ronel_1234
Good act chale...you do all
NSMQ star Paul Azunre applauds Tyrone Marghuy
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Paul Azunre, a former NSMQ champion, commended Tyrone Marhguy for excelling in the 2023 WASSCE.
The former Opoku Ware School student called it a victory for all Rastafarians who face discrimination due to their hairstyle.
Tyrone was initially denied admission to Achimota School over his dreadlocks but secured a court ruling allowing him entry.
