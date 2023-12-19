Dr Paul Azunre, a former NSMQ champion, commended Tyrone Marghuy for excelling in the 2023 WASSCE

The former Opoku Ware School student called it a victory for all Rastafarians who face discrimination due to their hairstyle

Tyrone was initially denied admission to Achimota School over his dreadlocks but secured a court ruling allowing him entry

Dr Paul Azunre, a National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) champion in 2002, praised Tyrone Marghuy for his perfect score in the 2023 WASSCE.

He said Tyrone’s pass was for every Ghanaian Rasta who had faced harassment and unlawful confrontations because of their hairstyle.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, the old student of Opoku Ware School, who also has dreadlocks, appreciated Tyrone for making all Rastafarians in Ghana proud and proving to society that they are intelligent.

Tyrone Marghuy, an old student of Achimota School, was initially refused admission to the school because of his dreadlocks. The matter was settled in court, where it was ruled that the boy should be admitted irrespective of his hairstyle or religious beliefs.

Tyrone Marghuy Blows WASSCE

Meanwhile, Tyrone Marghuy, initially denied admission to Achimota School due to his dreadlocks, has excelled in the 2023 WASSCE, scoring straight As in all eight subjects.

The student read General Science and achieved a remarkable feat despite the challenges he faced in his early days at the school.

Excellent Results Of Ghanaian With Straight 8As In WASSCE Pop Up

In a related story, a young Ghanaian boy who attended Anglican Senior High School scored 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.

The young boy is called Christian Mondjro and studied General Science. His electives included biology, chemistry, physics and elective mathematics.

