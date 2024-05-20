Kumawood actor Lil Win has been spotted with rapper Guru on a door-to-door campaign on the UG campus

This was in furtherance to the rapper's declaration to contest the upcoming SRC presidential election

Netizens who chanced on the video were impressed to see the rapper taking the elections seriously

Ghanaian rapper Guru, known in private circles as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, has earnestly begun a vigorous campaign for the Student Representative Council (SRC) election at the University of Ghana (UG).

The rapper, who is vying to be elected SRC president for the ensuing year, aims to convince the students that he is a better option for representing their interests before the school's academic board.

In a video making rounds on social media, Guru was spotted with famed Kumawood actor Lil Win speaking to the students in their hostels, moving from one room to the other.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Guru jokingly introduced Lil Win as his vice president to the students.

"This is my vice president (pointing to Lil Win) and we need your support," he said.

Below is the video of Guru and Lil Win campaigning on the UG campus.

Netizens impressed with Guru's campaign

Netizens who came across the video, which was posted on TikTok by sarpcessghdotcom, were impressed to see the rapper take the campaign seriously.

The video had raked in over 7.1k likes and 44 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

OBA commented:

"Me like ago ask for room performance before ago agree to vote."

Chris Larri replied:

"Ah wei y3 asem."

missy also commented:

"Awww lywin is so supportive."

Nana Ike said:

The job Dey ground

kindC also said:

"20 years to come Guru will be our president and lil Wayne will be so proud.".

Darkness reacted:

"when is the election."

Senior Oboogya also reacted:

"Fulll support."

Guru Announce decision to contest UG SRC Presidential Election

The rapper announced on his X page on Thursday, May 9, 2024, that he will run for president of the SRC in the upcoming elections.

"Dear Legonites, I’m thrilled to have you back in school. Let's kick off this semester with positivity and enthusiasm!" he said in the X post.

Following this declaration, a student at the University of Ghana warned the rapper against relying on his fame as a celebrity in the election.

The young man, identified as Harris, said UG students will vote solely based on sound policy and not be swayed by Guru's celebrity status.

"Listen, you people should tell him that this is not GIMPA where Samini will go for SRC President and they will vote for him. In the University of Ghana; we don't care about your fame. We will hit your stomach if you bring some trash policies. We don't care; we won't vote for you," he said.

Guru talks about relationship with lecturers, reveals current GPA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of Ghanaian musician, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, talking about his relationship with lecturers at school popped up online.

Guru, in the video that went viral, further discussed his relationship with students and disclosed his current GPA.

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video. Some commended his academic achievement, while others were sceptical about his GPA.

