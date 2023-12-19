Global site navigation

Mohammed Kudus Hails Fatawu Issahaku For Introducing His Goal Celebration To His Leicester Teammates
by  Peter Ansah
  • Abdul Fatawu Issahaku aided Leicester City's win over Birmingham City with two crucial assists
  • The Black Stars player after one of the goals led his teammates to replicate Mohammed Kudus's iconic goal celebration
  • Mohammed Kudus hailed his teammate on social media for ramping up the influence of his goal celebration

On December 18, 2023, Abdul Fatawu Issakhau's team, Leicester City, won over Birmingham City after a heated game that ended with a 3-2 scoreline.

Issahaku aided the team with two assists, extending his significant strides since joining the team on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The Ghanaian player led his teammate Mavididi to the advertising boards to replicate Kudus's highly talked about goal celebration.

Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku
Mohammed Kudus acknowledged Fatawu Issahaku's gesture Photo source: Twitter/Westham, Instagram/issahakufatawu10
Source: Twitter

Mohammed Kudus hails Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for replicating his goal celebration

Mohammed Kudus, one of the most critically acclaimed players in the English top flight, acknowledged Issahaku's gesture.

Kudus shared a photo of Fatawu Issahaku and Stephy Mavididi on the advertising boards as they replicated his style on social media.

On Instagram, the Black Stars midfielder tagged his colleague from Leicester City saying, "Sum Mutu," referencing a popular Hausa term shared by the Ghanaian footballers.

Scores of their fans used this post as an opportunity to shower the Ghanaian players with praise for their remarkable strides on the international stage.

Netizens react to Kudus' shout-out to Issahaku

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Kudus' acknowledgement of Issahaku's gesture.

@LCFC wrote:

Kudus knows

@ohene_ohene1 said:

The name of the celebration “Me ti h) diiinn”

@PREkingsley reacted:

Setting the trends

@badmanmontty exclaimed:

seated o kuku

@ymb267 remarked:

The brotherly love ☺️☺️☺️

@TerkpeteyDugba1 added:

Star boy paved the way for the rest to follow

Fatawu Issahaku loses cool as he celebrates with his teammates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was in high spirits after Leicester City's heroic win over Birmingham City.

The Ghanaian player was seen inviting teammates, like Nigeria's Iheanacho, with loud chants to celebrate the team's win together.

Source: YEN.com.gh

