Leicester City players Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Stephy Mavididi replicated Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration during their team's 3-2 victory over Birmingham City.

Issahaku, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, provided two crucial assists, helping Leicester City move three points clear at the top of the Championship table after their hard-fought victory on Monday evening.

A collage of Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Stephy Mavididi Photo credit: @KudusMohammedGH Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

One of his assists led to Stephy Mavididi's goal, and both players celebrated by replicating Mohammed Kudus' distinctive goal celebration style.

Kudus, recently, opened up about his celebration style, clarifying that it holds no specific meaning. Contrary to assumptions, he stated that it's merely a way for him to catch his breath after scoring.

The celebration has gained attention for its uniqueness. Now, other players like Issahaku and Mavididi are embracing it, adding a touch of unity and camaraderie among players in the football community.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has made a significant impact in Leicester City, earning a spot in the starting lineup and contributing to goals and assists in the Championship.

As Kudus' celebration continues to resonate, it showcases the cultural exchange and influence that footballers bring to the game, transcending individual teams and creating shared experiences.

Kudus' Teammate Jarrod Speaks On Great Relationship With Ghanaian Player

Meanwhile, after West Ham United's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jarrod Bowen praised his chemistry with Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, emphasising their understanding and flexibility.

Kudus scored a brace and Bowen netted the third goal, showcasing their cohesive playing style.

The trio's collaboration has contributed significantly to West Ham's recent victories and overall team dynamic.

Young Kudus fan goes viral

In another story, a video of a young West Ham fan reacting to Kudus's performance went viral on social media.

The boy, who went to watch the West Ham game against Freiburg, got a jersey from the player.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Kudus for the kind gesture towards the fan.

Source: YEN.com.gh